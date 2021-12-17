Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi will host tomorrow, “Saturday”, the Extraordinary General Assembly of the International Swimming Federation, in the presence of 200 heads of national federations, to discuss a number of important issues aimed at raising ethical standards in the international system of laws for the federation, and in the International Federation’s championships, including the proposed amendments to the system. The Basic, Protection from Harassment, Harassment and Abuse and Code of Conduct, under the title of Ethics Reform and Adoption of the System of Application, Jurisdiction, Prohibited Behaviors, Penalties, Laws, and the Enforcement Mechanism of Member Federations for these proposed amendments.

The International Federation seeks to create a sporting environment that guarantees positive, healthy and satisfactory experiences for all individuals, and prioritizes the well-being, safety and rights of each participant in any of the tournaments, in accordance with the rules of the International Olympic Committee.

The agenda, after checking the quorum, includes the president’s speech and a report on the activities carried out in the last period after the previous conference.

The newly elected council headed by Hussain Al-Musallam set Al-Islah as a slogan for the current session of the International Federation, taking advantage of the presence of 16 members in the new executive office of the Federation, including athletes who participated in the Olympic Games, world championships or continental championships.

The International Federation has entered a new era, adopting the principle of necessary reforms that athletes in general and swimming athletes in particular deserve, and also plans to upgrade its system to keep pace with development and the future. In turn, it improves the general environment of the tournaments, and at the same time represents a shield against bad behavior, whatever its nature or motive.

It is noteworthy that the reform committee of the International Federation prepared these proposals to make some amendments to the statute, and the national federations were addressed with them so that everyone would be aware of all the details of the proposed amendments before voting on them.

The Extraordinary General Assembly will also witness a discussion of raising the International Federation’s prizes for its various tournaments, in addition to a number of other organizational matters.