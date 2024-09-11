Since 2003, the International Association for Suicide Prevention, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, has promoted each September 10th is World Suicide Prevention Daywith the aim of raising global awareness that suicide can be prevented.

What is suicide?

Defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the deliberate act of taking one’s own life. Its prevalence and the methods used vary according to different countries.

From the point of view of the mental healthadolescents have particular vulnerabilities due to their stage of development. Even with this vulnerability, suicide can affect anyone at any age. Among the main risk indicators are those who have experienced:

A previous suicide attempt

Alcohol or drug use

History of sexual, physical and emotional abuse

Feelings of guilt and rejection

Family history of suicide

Family history of any mental disorder

Chronic illness with pain

Stressful lifestyle (job loss, financial problems, relationship breakup, loss of a loved one…)

Access to weapons

History of self-harm

Depression

Some symptoms or behaviors that may occur before a suicide attempt are:

Feeling empty, unmotivated as if you had no reason to live.

Buying firearms or stockpiling pills.

Using alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious most of the time

Changing your sleep routine, sleeping too little or too much

Show anger

Avoid contact with family or friends

Give away your belongings or settle pending matters.

Having difficulty concentrating.

Loss of interest in activities you used to enjoy.

Changing eating habits

Talking about being a burden to others

Having problems at work or school.

Tendency toward self-destructive behavior.

Talking about death or suicide.

Keep in mind that a person who is at risk of suicidal behavior often does not seek treatment because they believe that no one can help them, they tend to avoid talking about their problems, they do not know where they can go, they experience a lack of empathy from their family members, or they may feel that expressing their problems makes them weak or vulnerable.

Even so, in most cases, those people who have experienced suicidal thoughts or actions tend to ask for help in advance but indirectly. That is why it is necessary to avoid minimizing any risk situation or sudden change in the emotional stability of the people around them, since timely intervention can prevent a suicidal situation.

