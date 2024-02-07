Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

The International Center for Sports Studies, in statistics published yesterday, reviewed the list of midfield players most capable of keeping the ball and not losing it under pressure, by monitoring the most prominent league competitions, specifically the five major European leagues, for players who played at least 1,000 minutes.

In the five major European leagues, the Spanish Rodri, the English Manchester City player, topped this list with a success rate of 92.1%, followed in second place by the Dutchman, Frenkie de Jong, the Spanish Barcelona player, and the German Toni Kroos, the Spanish Real Madrid player, with a success rate of 91.8%.

Behind them came in fourth place: Granit Xhaka, the German player for Bayer Leverkusen, with a score of 91.6%, and in fifth place was the Slovakian Stanislav Lobotka, the Italian player for Napoli, and the Brazilian Arthur Melo, the Italian player for Fiorentina, with a score of 90.3%, and seventh was the German Niklas Dorsch, the German player for Augsburg, with a score of 90.2%, and eighth was the Frenchman Bubakary Soumare, the Spanish player for Seville. With a rate of 89.8%, then comes the Spanish Alex Garcia, the Spanish player for Girona, and his compatriot Dani Parejo, the Spanish player for Villarreal, with a rate of 89.7%.