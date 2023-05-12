International Sports | Borders open again – Top international sports return to China

The Sudirman Cup, a big badminton team tournament, starts in China on Sunday. Women’s professional tennis will also be played again in the fall in China.

in China we will start organizing international sports events again after the corona break that lasted for years.

The 2022 Winter Olympics under strict corona restrictions were held in Beijing, but otherwise China has not seen top international sports since the end of 2019 due to the pandemic.

China lifted its strict corona restrictions in December. According to the Reuters news agency, international sports federations are eager to return to China.

Badminton is among the first sports to return to China’s competition courts, where one of the sport’s biggest team tournaments, the Sudirman Cup, will begin on Sunday. The tournament will be played in Suzhou, near Shanghai.

Defending champions China are the most successful country in Sudirman Cup history, having won the biennial tournament 12 times.

“One of the reasons why badminton has continued to grow and flourish despite the challenges of the pandemic is its wide popularity in China,” the president of the International Badminton Federation Poul-Erik Hoyer-Larsen says.

The umbrella organization of men’s tennis ATP announced at the beginning of the week that it will organize the Shanghai Masters in the fall, for which it promises a record-breaking prize pool.

Women’s professional tennis is also returning to China. The WTA, the women’s professional tennis association, withdrew all its tournaments from China after it worried a Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai of fate.

Peng disappeared in early November 2021 after accusing China’s former vice premier of forcing her to perform a sexual act.

In February 2022, he withdrew his accusations and ended his professional career.