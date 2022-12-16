Florida. NASA and Roscosmos canceled a spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts on Wednesday night as they prepared to depart the International Space Station (ISS) due to an apparent coolant leak from a docked space capsule.

Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were not in danger, nor were other astronauts from the orbital outpost, NASA’s Johnson Space Center said. The cosmonauts had donned their suits and depressurized an airtight compartment when the leak was identified on live video.

It is the second time that the cosmonauts have had to cancel the walk. In their first attempt, on November 25, they planned to move a radiator from one module attached to the space station to another. On that occasion there was a problem with the coolant pumps in the Orlan suits of the cosmonauts, made in Russia.

docked ship

In the incident on Wednesday, specialists on the ground saw fluid and particles in the images of a camera that records live from space, and recorded a pressure drop in the instruments coming from the capsule. Soyuz MS-22 that carried Prokopyev and Petelin, along with US agency astronaut Frank Rubio, to the ISS in September.

The leak continued from the capsule Soyuz, docked to one of the space station modules, hours after its discovery.

The cosmonauts restored the pressure in the airlock, removed their suits and returned to the space station, according to NASA.

The Russian and US space agencies were scheduled to investigate the leak in the soyuz to determine how the capsule might have been affected. At first it was not clear what effect it would have on the crew’s mission.

At the international station there are four other astronauts and another cosmonaut.