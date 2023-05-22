Cape Canaveral. The International Space Station welcomed two Saudi astronauts on Monday, including the kingdom’s first female astronaut.

The SpaceX chartered flight arrived at the orbiting spacecraft less than 16 hours after taking off from Florida. The four guests will spend just over a week on the station, before returning to Earth in their capsule.

The docking 430 kilometers above the Earth’s surface leaves the space station’s population at 11, which includes astronauts not only from Saudi Arabia and the United States, but also from the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

“This shows how space brings people together,” said Saudi astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi. “I am going to live this experience to the fullest,” said Saudi Arabia’s first female astronaut, stem cell scientist Rayyanah Barnawi.

Saudi fighter pilot Ali al-Qarni dedicated the visit to everyone at home. “This mission is not just for me and Rayyanah. This mission is also for those who have ambitions and dreams.”

The Saudi government is financing the trip for both of them.

John Shoffner, an auto racing businessman from Knoxville, Tennessee, is financing his own trip. Retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is his chaperone. She currently works for Axiom Space, the Houston company that organized the 10-day trip, her second to the space station.

Last year the company said the ticket cost $55 million each for the trips of three businessmen, but it has not disclosed how much the tickets cost this year.

Only one other Saudi national has been in space: a prince who took part in NASA’s space shuttle Discovery in 1985.