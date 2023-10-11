It is the story in the international show media of the moment: the possible romance of actor Bradley Cooper (48) and the half-Dutch top model Gigi Hadid (28). The two were spotted together in New York in recent days. Photos of the couple in the car are also circulating, suggesting that they have escaped the city for a romantic getaway.

