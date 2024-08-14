“International Seabed Authority” and the mining boom

2024 is arguably an “election year” across the world, with high-profile elections taking place in India, the European Union, Mexico, South Africa, the United States and many other places. But there is one election that will have a major impact on 70% of the world that few have noticed: last week’s vote on who will be the next secretary-general of the 169-member International Seabed Authority.

The International Seabed Authority, a United Nations body, was established under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in 1982. Based in Jamaica, the Authority has jurisdiction over all deep seabed mining concessions worldwide, with a mandate to protect the world’s seabed resources (which represent more than half of the total ocean floor). It is the Authority that decides whether or not to allow mining in areas containing manganese, cobalt, copper and nickel.

Deep seabed mining has been halted for a number of environmental and economic reasons, as well as the requirement to share relevant technology with the global community. However, deep seabed mining technology is now improving, while land resources are depleting and commodity prices are rising.

That is why the election of the new Secretary-General of the body is so important. The winner, Brazilian oceanographer Leticia Carvalho, has a strong mandate, having received 79 votes to 34. Carvalho, who currently works as an official at the United Nations Environment Programme in Nairobi, will be the first Brazilian, the first scientist and the first woman to lead the organization.

Her predecessor, Michael Lodge, pushed hard for a set of regulations for deep-sea mining, which the industry supports. But Carvalho, who takes office on January 1, said the body was unlikely to meet its own self-imposed July 2025 deadline to deliver those rules.

Which is unfortunate. Because as electric cars become more popular and batteries become more needed, the extraction of these minerals from the deep seabed will only increase and accelerate. The International Seabed Authority has issued more than 30 contracts to private and government companies to search for minerals across 500,000 square miles of the international seabed.

Carvalho’s election comes at a complicated moment. New and unexpected findings suggest that the minerals may produce oxygen, meaning more data and environmental analysis will be needed. In addition, a minority of ISA member states (the United States is not one of them) have called for a moratorium on mining, a call that may be joined by more in the future.

The mining “hot spot” is in the central Pacific, near small island nations like Kiribati, Nauru and Tonga. These nations are working with a Canadian company called The Metals Company to start mining — though there are no regulations, which will not be viewed favorably by many of the body’s member states, some of whom see seabed exploitation as 21st-century colonialism. One of the guiding principles of the UNCLOS states that the international seabed is “the common heritage of all mankind.”

But some delegations — including China and Japan, whose combined GDPs account for about a quarter of the world’s economy — are pushing to move forward. The United States, while not a member of the body, is generally supportive of mining as a boost to manufacturing. And many European, Australian and Canadian companies are interested in moving forward with mining for both economic and geostrategic reasons.

Along with advances in robotics and nanotechnology, the rise of artificial intelligence, which is used to prospect and explore the deep seabed, has allowed mining to be done more efficiently. This technology will certainly increase the pressure on deep seabed mining.

The geopolitical implications are significant. As demand for basic commodities increases, so will the desire to create state-sponsored or state-backed entities to ensure the flow of supplies. There will also be competition among major industrial powers to win the favor of countries with large exclusive economic zones, 200 nautical miles, near major mineral deposits.

In this regard, a top strategic priority for the United States should be to ratify the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Ironically, it was opposition to deep-sea mining that led the United States to oppose the treaty in the 1980s. Despite some near-admission attempts over the decades, the U.S. Senate has never ratified it. Yet it has overwhelming support among U.S. naval strategists—including every admiral I know—and in the U.S. military.

The bottom line is that if the United States wants to have a voice in the deliberations over the deep seabed—and it should—it must ratify the treaty, which will require bipartisan support, and try to influence the process from within. The recent election at the IPBES should serve as a warning that the opportunity to influence policy on the world’s oceans is slipping away from the United States.

*Published by special arrangement with The Washington Post Licensing and Syndication Service.