The city of Rio de Janeiro will host, once again, the Gymnasiade, the School Sports Olympics, which will bring together, starting this Sunday (20), more than 2,000 student athletes from the under-15 category from 46 countries from all over the world. continents. According to the president of the Brazilian Confederation of School Sports (CBDE) and vice-president of the International Federation of School Sports (ISF), Antônio Hora Filho, if all the work teams, people accompanying the athletes and family members are included, the event involves more than 4 thousand people.

“We are sport, but not just sport. We are educational sport. We use sport as a tool for citizenship and education. Often in our competition who wins is not the most important thing. The experiences accumulated throughout the competition make them more important”, he said in a press conference this Friday (18), at the Olympic Tennis Center, in the Barra da Tijuca Olympic Park.

The largest delegation is from Brazil, with 404 members, 323 of which are student athletes -161 women and 162 men -, which, for Antônio Hora Filho, results from the pro-equity actions developed by the entity. “It means saying that the CBDE’s equity policy has had beneficial effects on our society, definitely including women in sports”.

Hora Filho recalled that this is also the largest delegation that Brazil has ever presented in editions of Gymnasiade. The leader’s expectation is to guarantee a good result. “In the last under-18 Gymnasiades, Brazil, since 2013, has always been among the three countries with the highest number of medals overall. Our expectation is to be at the top of the general medal table and we hope so because we are competing on Brazilian soil, with all the weather and the crowd. Athletes will not have problems adapting to the climate and psychological pressure. Our delegation is quite numerous. We believe that Brazil can return to the top of the overall medal table. This is a good perspective for the next Olympic generations to be a reflection of these school competitions”, said the president of CBDE.

After Brazil, China is the delegation with the largest number of members with more than 200 components. Chile is third, with 164 members, and the United States with 122 subscribers.

In the first edition of the event in Brazil, in 2013, the venue was Brasília. In that edition, the student athletes were in the under-18 category.

“We cannot forget that it is from educational sports that talent will emerge, and we have recent examples. Our gymnastics medalist Rebeca [Andrade], who won a gold medal at the Olympics, the first international medal she won was in 2013 when we held the under-18 Gymnasiade in Brasilia, and starting her sporting life, she won her first international medal in the same competition that six years later became became an Olympic champion. In school sports, training athletes is important, but training citizens is much more important”, said Hora Filho.

For the president of the International Federation of School Sports (ISF), the French Laurent Petrynka, the participation of student athletes is more than representing the sport itself. “When you compete in ISF events, you’re not just representing your sport, you’re representing your family, your culture, your potential,” he said, adding that one of the ISF’s reasons for organizing these competitions is to develop in students the true Olympic values.

The world’s biggest school sports competition is organized by the ISF in partnership with the CBDE, with the support of Sesc Rio; the Student Sports Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FEERJ); the government of the state of Rio de Janeiro, through the State Secretariat for Sports and Leisure; and the federal government, through the Ministry of Sports.

The Minister of Sports, Ana Mozer, should participate in the opening ceremony on Sunday. The mascot this time will be a carioca bird, called Rio, whose name was chosen in a consultation among the participants.

The ISF U15 Gymnasiade 2023 will have 18 disciplines: archery, athletics, badminton, 3×3 basketball, boxing, karate, sport dancing, fencing, artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, judo, orienteering, paralympic swimming, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, wrestling and chess.

The competitions will be held on Thursday (24) and Friday (25), with the event ending on Saturday (26). The return of the delegations to their countries is scheduled for the 27th and 28th.

The competitions will be disputed in the carioca arenas 1 and 2, in the Olympic Tennis Center and Olympic Village, installed in the Olympic Park of Barra da Tijuca; at the Youth Arena, at the Deodoro Sports Complex; and at the Air Force University Sports Complex (Unifa), in Sulacap. All these equipment are in the west zone of the city.

Rio de Janeiro’s Secretary of State for Sport and Leisure, Rafael Picciani, encourages the public’s presence, remembering that tickets to watch the competitions are free. “The great opportunity to invite the population to come cheer and watch these athletes competing. Many of them, when they compete outside of Rio, don’t have the opportunity to take a relative to watch them, due to the cost, logistical difficulties and the calendar. This is going to be a great opportunity for us to see these athletes competing and to bring the sporting community that Rio de Janeiro has closer together, and once again to occupy these Olympic arenas, the most striking thing that we have, which is the joy and receptivity of the Brazilian people”, he said.

cultural activities

Hora Filho informed that on Wednesday (23) the competitions will be interrupted for the athletes to participate in the Cultural Day and Night of the Nations, when they will get to know the city of Rio de Janeiro, in particular the sights and postcards such as Corcovado, Pão de Açúcar and Copacabana Beach. During the night, the intention is for the delegations to expose objects typical of their countries’ cultures for exchanges and exchanges among the participants. “Each country has to bring a cultural presentation, a typical food for us to have a great cultural interaction”, said Hora Filho.

The event will also have Fun Fest with daily entertainment programs. “All services are set up to provide the best possible experience for participants”, said the president of CBDE.

Parallel to the competitions, in the direction of school development, there will be lectures and courses in various sectors. In the area of ​​social return, Gymnasiade will offer courses for public school teachers in the municipal and state networks of Rio de Janeiro, with online and face-to-face activities.

Fernando Soares, 15 years old, a 3×3 basketball player in the Brazilian delegation, thanked him for being able to participate in the competition and thanked his parents for always supporting him in the sport. “I think we deserve to be here. Thanks for all your organization. It’s going to be an incredible and very cool event for Brazil”, he said, adding that he is very excited.

“I am very happy for this opportunity to reach my first world championship. I will do my best. I want to thank everyone at CBDE for this opportunity”, said Yasmim Nascimento, from the badminton team. The athlete, who lives in the community of Chacrinha, in Praça Seca, west of Rio de Janeiro, said that she is more anxious about the Gymnasiade than the week of tests at school.

