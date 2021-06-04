With each passing day, the world witnesses a development in the diversity of international sanctions, and the expansion of their impact, and it is no secret to anyone that economic sanctions and the consequent freezing of assets and criminal financial investigations are used today as a sword wielded and a devastating weapon on various countries of the world, and countries resort to it. To defend its political and strategic interests by seizing the basic joints of the global economy, as an alternative to resorting to devastating wars that incurred human and financial losses and great damage.

In addition to the more effective sanctions issued by the UN Security Council under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, there are multilateral sanctions issued by the European Union, in the context of the Action Plan for Human Rights and Democracy, a new sanctions framework that can be used in cases of torture, slavery or systematic violence There are also unilateral sanctions issued by certain countries such as the United States, such as the “Caesar Act” to protect Syrian civilians, which includes imposing sanctions on the Syrian regime, its institutions and its collaborators. . The Patriot Anti-Terrorism Act. As well as the Countering America’s Enemies Act, which allows for sanctions against Iran, North Korea and Russia.

In the context of the devastating effects of the Corona pandemic, which changed the face of economies and shook global stability, international sanctions came more painful, especially in some countries that suffer from the repercussions of the “fragility” of their economies. The international community faces the challenges of the dangers of these sanctions and dealing with them in light of geopolitical changes, security turmoil and trade wars, and what they require of keeping pace with the work mechanisms of the legislative, supervisory, security and financial institutions.

Arab conferees from 19 countries warned at the “Compliance Challenges and Strengthening Relationships with Correspondent Banks” forum, which was held on May 27 in Beirut, of the impact of sanctions on banks and financial institutions, focusing on the fact that non-compliance with the laws and regulations issued by the supervisory authority, especially the American one. Including those related to combating money laundering and terrorism financing and fighting corruption, it contributes to the growth of the phenomenon of “shadow banking”, where a new problem emerges that is manifested in financial channels that are not subject to any kind of oversight.

It is noted that the activity of “shadow banks” is increasing in size and expansion, and with it investors are increasingly concerned about the risks of the results of their operations and their repercussions, and the reasons they provide for the occurrence of successive financial and banking crises that threaten the global economy. Note that the volume of shadow banking is estimated at about $70 trillion, and the International Monetary Fund has warned exacerbation and increased risk. This requires more stringent control over the application of the principles of the “know your customer and your customer’s customer” rule, and expanding coordination and cooperation mechanisms between the banking sector and the regulatory, judicial and security authorities.

A Lebanese writer specializing in economic affairs