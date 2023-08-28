The economic collapse of Venezuela took place years before international sanctions gripped the government of Nicolás Maduro, but it will be very difficult for Venezuela to embark on the path of its full recovery without their removal. And although some are betting on a political solution that would unravel the Venezuelan crisis in fair elections, everyone knows that the country could remain for years, even decades, trapped in the trap of international sanctions that are seen, at the same time, as a consequence and a cause.

Although, for many, it is the pressure of international sanctions that has forced the Government to approach dialogue with the opposition, the prolonged validity of their effects has made it lose ground in public opinion. The echoes of a Venezuelan lobby that is strengthening itself in the sectors of US power are growing, which, meanwhile, is advancing a policy of flexibility in the energy sector. Representatives of Maduro and the State Department have sat down at a table in Doha, Qatar, to exchange on the matter. It is already common to hear businessmen, economists and moderate opposition leaders call for its final repeal.

Today the Venezuelan state has serious impediments to sell its oil; establish economic agreements; purchase spare parts; hire services from American, Canadian or European companies; access international credit and use your frozen funds abroad. The complications to carry out operations with the banks of these nations are notorious. In many cases, the commented overcompliancean administrative bias with which many companies harden their restrictive stance to protect themselves.

The economic and productive collapse of Venezuela fully surfaced in 2013, shortly after the death of Hugo Chávez. The United States, Canada, the European Union, and at the beginning, some Latin American nationals, placed political, economic and administrative sanctions on the Maduro government due to the harsh repression of opposition demonstrations in 2014 and 2017, which produced several dozen deaths; for preventing the parliament that then controlled the opposition from legislating sovereignly; for undermining democracy in rigged electoral consultations, and for accusing members of the revolutionary leadership of corruption, money laundering and human rights violations that are currently being investigated by the International Criminal Court.

According to calculations by the Datanalisis firm, 74 percent of the population no longer agrees with the international sanctions against the country, compared to 17 percent who do. Nearly 30 percent of the population blames the sanctions for the current situation. In particular, 76 percent express their interest in the removal of oil sanctions, in a nation with high debt rates and miserable wages. On the other hand, personal sanctions for certain officials are approved with 52 percent.

Jorge Roig, former president of the Fedecamaras employers, affirms that “in reality, the sanctions are not to change governments, but to force a government to sit down and negotiate with the other party. That has been achieved in part, in the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Norway and Mexico. But the sanctions on the nation have no justification. We need to produce. By concept, the sanctions that restrict freedoms cannot be supported by economic groups, that has been the case historically.

The Maduro government spent years denying the existence of a humanitarian crisis, imposed strong censorship on the media, stopped publishing economic figures, and blamed businessmen for the serious shortage of food and medicine that plagued the country for five years. country after a strict regime of price controls and intervention of companies. Since 2019, on the other hand, he has blamed international sanctions for everything that happens in Venezuela.

“Most citizens are clear about the causes of the sanctions, and recognize that the government is to blame for what is happening,” says political analyst Luis Vicente León, director of the firm Datanalisis. “The distance with the sanctions comes from the fact that they have not fulfilled their objective and have further aggravated the problems of the people. Four years ago, the sanctions were viewed sympathetically by the majority of the population.”

“Suggesting that the ceiling of Venezuela’s economic recovery is sanctions is not a correct approach,” says opposition leader Leopoldo López, founder of the Voluntad Popular party, in exile. “The ceiling of the recovery of Venezuela is the dictatorship of Maduro. The best example is this year’s PDVSA-Crypto corruption case, involving Tarek El Aissami, where $20 billion in illicit was lost. At this moment the sanctions are the only possibility to aspire to go to an election with minimum conditions”. López acknowledges that it is necessary to discriminate the sanctions to the national state from those individual to members of “the kleptocratic network of politicians, businessmen and beneficiaries of the regime.”

The process of easing sanctions could continue in the energy sector, but a true political solution still seems intricate. “The country would need, at least, to resume its oil and gas industry, access international credit and recover the assets that it has frozen abroad,” says León, to return to the times of yesteryear.

“Last year, Maduro was willing to negotiate, but the environment has cooled down,” says economist Orlando Ochoa, close to the negotiations. “The economy has serious problems and little income. Maduro is stagnant in the polls. In the PSUV these issues are being debated. María Corina Machado, a hard line, scores all the polls. That would complicate things if there is no flexibility. There are no incentives that make Maduro think that he can leave power, quite the opposite.”

The Maduro government has managed to break its isolation in recent months, in which there has been a small reactivation of capital and international services, some of which have been towed by the softening of Washington’s position. Relations with national capital seem normalized. The number one condition that Miraflores places on a political agreement is the immediate end of international sanctions against the country and its government.

