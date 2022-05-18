Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)





International religious leaders mourned the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, as Khalil Maroun, the founding president and dean of the Islamic Center Pavry Courcouronne, Paris, France, mourned the deceased, who was righteous in his family and people, and he followed the path of his ancestors in elevate the country.

Sheikh Dr. Salim Alwan, Secretary-General of Dar Al-Fatwa in Australia, and on behalf of the Muslim communities in Australia, mourned the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, stressing that the late had clear positions through which he wrote a contemporary history of a country that keeps pace with the world’s countries. He advanced at all levels, from the development of development projects to urban and industrial development accompanied by cultural and educational development until the Emirates, thanks to his leadership and guidance, became one of the most important destinations for stakeholders.

He said, “As well as here, it is not hidden from all of the fair people of the many initiatives that he put forward at the regional and global levels to consolidate the bonds of cooperation and understanding among the peoples of the world, to consolidate the concepts of unity and societal peace and to look forward to a future that transcends justice and equity for rights, and in observance of international law.”

He added: And we do not forget his care for science and scholars and the adoption of the state through his wise guidance, the approach of moderation and moderation and directing the capabilities of the state to shed light on deviant currents, expose their misguidance and warn against their abnormal practices, which the countries of the region and the world have suffered from by distorting the image of tolerant Islam.

He continued, “Words do not do justice to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We ask Almighty God to bless the deceased Arab and Islamic nation, the leader’s father, with his mercy and improve his resting place. We renew our sincere condolences to their Highnesses, the government and people of the UAE, and we mourn him for the peoples of the Arab and Islamic world and for the world.” I gather.”

Empowerment stage leader

Sheikh Al-Islam Talaat Safa Taj Al-Din, General Mufti and Head of the Central Religious Department of the Muslims of Russia, offered his sincere condolences to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, who was a leader of the empowerment phase and faithful to its blessed path, praying to the Almighty to cover him with his vast mercy and approval, and to dwell in him. His vast paradise.

Sheikh Khaled Rizk Taqi Al-Din, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Imams and Islamic Affairs in the State of Brazil, offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to the people of the Emirates and their wise leadership on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, asking God to reward him with the best reward for the great services he rendered to his Arab and Islamic nation. May he rest in peace with the prophets, the truthful ones, and the martyrs, and the best of those are companions.

Maddullah Al-Tarawneh, a member of the Jordanian Senate, offered his deepest condolences and sympathy to the leadership and people of the UAE for the deceased nation, asking God Almighty to have mercy on the late Sheikh Khalifa and accept him among the righteous.