International Relations | Ukraine and Taiwan presented at the meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 countries in Japan

The G7 environment ministers promised that their countries would speed up the phase-out of fossil fuels.

to Japan there is no shortage of topics for discussion at the meeting of the foreign ministers of the rich G7 industrialized countries that arrived on Sunday. However, two topics are believed to dominate the discussions: the war in Ukraine and the tense situation in Taiwan.

The host country, Japan, has emphasized that Russia’s attack on Ukraine shows that Asia also needs to be especially vigilant.

“Japan’s position on Ukraine is that the security of Europe and the Pacific cannot be discussed as separate issues. They are connected to each other,” a representative of the Japanese government said before the start of the negotiations.

G7 countries have repeatedly warned against China’s attempt to occupy Taiwan. However, there was a distortion in the common line. when the French president Emmanuel Macron said after his trip to China that Europe should avoid getting involved in crises that are not its business.

The French presidential office has since tried to correct Macron’s statements and reiterated that the French line has not changed. The G7 countries are expected to announce a new warning, urging China not to try to change the existing situation by force.

Reaching a consensus on Ukraine will probably be easier, but the group is not expected to announce new significant measures to add to the current sanctions against Russia.

“We will sharpen our commitment. Now it is necessary to show the President of Russia to Vladimir Putinthat we are determined and he will not achieve his goals by starving and exhausting,” said the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Before The environment ministers of the G7 countries who met the foreign ministers emphasized that their countries are phasing out fossil fuels even faster than before and urged other countries to do the same.

However, the climate ministers of Italy, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain and the United States did not set new limits for phasing out polluting energy sources such as coal.

According to the ministers’ statement, the carbon neutrality of the energy systems would be achieved in 2050 at the latest.