Monday, February 7, 2022
International relations U.S. President Biden and German Chancellor Scholz will meet today at the White House

February 7, 2022
in World
Abroad|International relations

Biden and Scholz have been reportedly discussing, among other things, joint efforts to prevent Russia from increasing its aggression against Ukraine.

The United States president Joe Biden and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet Monday in Washington. Biden and Scholz are scheduled to hold a joint press conference at 10:15 pm Finnish time.

The White House has predicted that Biden and Scholz will discuss joint commitments by the United States and Germany in ongoing diplomacy, as well as joint efforts to prevent Russia from increasing its aggression against Ukraine.

Scholz said on Sunday that Germany was ready to send more troops to the Baltic countries.

Recommended

