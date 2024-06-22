I don’t know why I waited for a stronger Western reaction to Putin’s visit to North Korea. United Nations Secretary-General Guterres denounced the visit, especially its security and military aspects, and mentioned the sanctions! Of course, the visit is not the first “violation” according to the West’s vision, but rather it is one of the results of the war in Ukraine and the Western Atlantic’s encirclement around it without being able to tip the balance or create balance. But Putin’s visit remains a paradox, because Moscow in the days of the Soviet Union was the one that was visited.

The other irony is that President Putin has begun calling at every opportunity for multipolarity as a reform of the international system controlled by the Americans, and that was not the approach of the Russians in the days of bipolarity! On the other hand, the Americans and Europeans are trying to besiege Russia after they stopped importing oil and gas from it, and hindering its other exports abroad.

They say that they have made a great impact, while the Russians are proud that they have overcome the blockade and are still active in the global sphere, not because of Chinese openness to them, but rather with India and Africa. The Americans’ problems in the global sphere are comparable to and superior to the Russian problems. In any case, the United States considers its position and role or roles in the world to be much more important and stronger. Therefore, it is fighting, and is about to fight, on three fronts, in addition to its various interventions in several places. It leads Europe and the Atlantic in helping Ukraine with weapons, training and money. It intervenes with fleets and air forces in the South China Sea “in defense of Taiwan,” and strengthens its military relations with Japan and Australia. The third front is in the Middle East to protect and support Israel while at the same time preventing the outbreak of a broader conflict around Israel involving militias and regional countries.

What is new in the ongoing conflicts are two things: the American inability to resolve conflicts, and the failure of the international system (through the Security Council) to mediate and calm conflicts. Strategic researchers have been talking for two decades about a “post-American world” or even about the collapse of the West (Emmanuel Todd). From their point of view, this is represented by the steady increase in China’s economic power and the increase in its military capabilities, in addition to the emergence of forces that can withstand and carry out interventions on their behalf, and the haste of several countries in West Africa and Latin America to rebel against the United States, unaware of its current power! The Americans, for their part, have become more humble after the disappointment in Afghanistan and Iraq. They withdrew with or after France from West Africa, and they insist on a policy of “containment” towards Iran, despite the attacks on American soldiers and interests in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and the Red Sea.

Despite all of this, the United States believes that the conflict in Yemen is internal (!), and that it is possible to agree with Iran to calm down and consider the demands. Chaos, conflicts, rifts, famines, and migration are prevalent, and all parties are tired of the “finger-biting” operations, but no one wants to surrender, and hopes that the other will concede. Therefore, the confrontations extend to the Security Council, which is rarely able to issue a decision due to the division. Recently – and after it was too late – the Council approved an American ceasefire project in Gaza. However, the two parties have not yet agreed, despite Biden’s previous ceasefire plan. Everyone is tired of the killing, destruction, intimidation, and escalation…but no one wants to concede first!

*Professor of Islamic Studies – Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences

