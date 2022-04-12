Tuesday, April 12, 2022
International relations The United States ordered non-essential workers from the Shanghai consulate to leave the city, the cause of China’s coronation

April 12, 2022
in World Europe
Abroad|International relations

Chinese authorities reported 23,000 new coronavirus infections in Shanghai on Tuesday.

Of the United States the Foreign Ministry has ordered non-essential workers from the Shanghai consulate in China to leave the city. The reason for the order is the high number of coronavirus infections in Shanghai and the strict confinement of the city.

A spokesman for the consulate said in a statement that U.S. diplomats have told Chinese authorities that they are concerned about the safety and well-being of U.S. citizens.

Chinese authorities reported 23,000 new coronavirus infections in Shanghai on Tuesday. With a population of 25 million, Shanghai is the largest city in China.

Of the United States the consulate had already warned its citizens last week that they might be subjected to “arbitrary action”. China struck back on Saturday and a spokesman for the country’s foreign ministry said Zhao Lijian argued that the U.S. allegations were unfounded and pointed out that China’s interest rate policy was “scientific and effective”.

HS interviewed a Shanghai resident Finnish family and Lita, who are trapped in their homes due to a corona blockade. Among other things, Li said the lockout started so suddenly that she had no time to hoard food and had no spices, rice, apples and onions in the cupboards. When the food started to fade and could not be ordered, Li lived for two days with one onion.

