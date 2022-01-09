International relations The United States is ready to discuss missiles and military exercises with Russia, among other things

Speaking to reporters, a White House spokesman stressed that it was only during the talks that it would become clear whether Russia was serious about negotiating.

United States is ready to discuss Russia’s missile systems and military exercises with Russia, an anonymous White House spokesman told reporters yesterday.

According to the source, the United States believes there is a chance the countries will reach an agreement on many issues if the promises made are reciprocal.

U.S. and Russian diplomats meet in Switzerland. The meeting was originally scheduled to begin on Monday, but the White House spokesman said Wendy Sherman and Sergei Ryabkov discuss as early as Sunday for dinner.

Maiden the gap has widened further due to the situation in Ukraine. The United States and Europe have accused Russia of preparing to attack Ukraine, but Russia has said it has no plans to attack.

According to a White House spokesman, Russia, for its part, has expressed concern about the deployment of missile systems in Ukraine.

“The United States has no plans to do so. This is one area where we may be able to reach an agreement if Russia is willing to make a mutual commitment,” he told reporters.

Source says Russia is also interested in discussing the future of European missile systems in the framework of the Inter-Missile INF Agreement. According to the representative, the United States is also ready for this.

In addition, the United States would be prepared to discuss limiting the size and scope of military exercises between both Russia and the United States and the military alliance NATO. The source stressed that only when the talks begin will it become clear whether Russia is in serious negotiations.

“We go to these meetings with realistic, not optimistic,” the source pointed out.

He describes the talks as palpable and do not, according to him, lead to strict promises. The source also said he would not be surprised if the Russian media started prematurely covering the concessions made by the United States in an effort to create dividing lines between the allies.