International Relations | The recognition of Palestine was premature and unfortunate, says Sweden’s foreign minister to an Israeli newspaper

Sweden’s red-green government decided to recognize the Palestinian state in 2014. The new foreign minister, Tobias Billström of the moderate coalition, considers the decision regrettable, but does not plan to reverse it.

In autumn 2014 Sweden’s newly appointed red-green government shook its head with its foreign policy. Prime minister by Stefan Löfven the government decided to recognize the State of Palestine as the first EU country in Western Europe.

Fresh foreign minister, moderate coalition Tobias Billström now regrets the decision eight years ago for the Israeli For Haaretz in the interview he gave.

“The decision to recognize Palestine in 2014 was premature and unfortunate. However, the decision has been made, and this government is not going to reverse it,” Billström said in an article published on Tuesday.

When Sweden recognized Palestine, Löfven justified the decision by saying that in order for Israel and Palestine to live peacefully side by side, the two sides must be in a more equal position than at present.

“We want to lead the way and hope more countries will follow,” he said.

This has not happened, but Sweden is still quite alone in Western Europe with its policy regarding Palestine. There are some Central European countries in the EU, such as Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, which have recognized Palestine before their EU membership. In addition, Palestine is recognized by Iceland, which is not part of the European Union.

Haaretz the interview focuses on the change in Sweden’s foreign policy. The magazine describes how Sweden has long sought to become a humanitarian superpower with its unique foreign policy instead of pursuing its own interests.

Now times have changed. Sweden is about to join the military alliance NATO alongside Finland, and the foreign policy views of the right-wing bloc that came to power differ strongly from those of the red-green bloc that ruled for a long time. Among other things, the new government plans to cut development aid by hundreds of millions of euros.

“Since I took office, I have made it clear that we need to rethink Sweden’s foreign policy,” Billström said. “We need to make some very clear statements about our priorities. Above all, one of our priorities is Sweden’s NATO membership. With that, we also have to think about our neighborhood – the Nordic countries and the Baltic countries and the countries surrounding the Baltic Sea.”

of Israel and Palestine, Billström assured that he would continue on the EU’s line. In addition, he strongly condemned anti-Semitism and said that his grandparents, who lived in Malmö, hosted a Jewish family that fled Denmark in 1943.

The Israeli newspaper asked Billström about anti-Semitism, because the Sweden Democrats work as a support party for Sweden’s right-wing government. Some members of the Sweden Democrats have expressed anti-Semitic opinions over the years.

The Sweden Democrats also push for some laws that Jews find problematic, such as banning male circumcision. Billström emphasized that the Sweden Democrats are not part of the government, and that the party’s decision-making power thus remains limited.