Friday, November 24, 2023
International Relations | The Prime Minister of Latvia meets Petteri Orpo – live broadcast from Kesäranta around 3 p.m

November 24, 2023
The Prime Minister of Latvia will also meet President Sauli Niinistö.

Latvian prime minister Evika Silina the prime minister is visiting Finland today Petteri Orpon (cook) as a guest. The prime ministers will discuss the bilateral issues of Finland and Latvia, current EU issues and the security of the Baltic Sea and especially border security.

The Prime Minister of Latvia also meets the President Sauli Niinistön.

HS will show Silina and Orpo’s joint press conference live from the prime minister’s official residence in Kesäranta from around 3 p.m.

