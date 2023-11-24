The Prime Minister of Latvia will also meet President Sauli Niinistö.

Latvian prime minister Evika Silina the prime minister is visiting Finland today Petteri Orpon (cook) as a guest. The prime ministers will discuss the bilateral issues of Finland and Latvia, current EU issues and the security of the Baltic Sea and especially border security.

HS will show Silina and Orpo’s joint press conference live from the prime minister’s official residence in Kesäranta from around 3 p.m.