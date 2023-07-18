Tuesday, July 18, 2023
International Relations | The powerful sister of North Korea's leader blocked talks with the United States

July 18, 2023
in World Europe
International Relations | The powerful sister of North Korea’s leader blocked talks with the United States

Foreign countries|International relations

According to Kim Yo-jong, talks with the US are “wishful thinking”.

North Korea the leader’s influential sister Kim Yo-jong rejected the idea of ​​talks with the US on Monday. According to him, the idea is “wishful thinking”.

Kim made his comments on Monday, a day before the US and South Korea are scheduled to discuss nuclear deterrence.

Last week, North Korea tested the Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile.

South Korea and the United States have increased defense cooperation due to North Korea’s weapons tests and organized joint military exercises.

On Tuesday, South Korea and the United States are scheduled to discuss “strengthening the nuclear deterrent against North Korea” in Seoul, the South Korean presidential administration said.

According to Kim, for now the best way to ensure peace and stability is to repel the United States by force “rather than solving the problem with gangster-like Americans with friendly behavior.”

