International Relations | The Organization of Islamic Countries condemns the reactions of Sweden and Denmark to the burning of Korans

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Countries urges both countries to prevent the desecration of the Koran.

Islamic on Monday, the OIC expressed its disappointment with the reactions of Sweden and Denmark to the recent burning of the Koran, reports news agency AFP.

Secretary General of the OIC Elevator Brahim Taha urged both countries to prevent the desecration of the Quran.

Taha also “expressed his disappointment that no action has been taken so far,” the OIC said in a statement after an extraordinary meeting on the matter.

“It is regrettable that the relevant authorities who claim freedom of expression continue to grant permits to repeat these acts against international law. This leads to a lack of respect for religions,” Taha said during the meeting.

The meeting after the end, the OIC stated that Taha will lead the delegation to the European Union. The delegation would urge officials to “implement the necessary measures so that such crimes do not recur under the guise of freedom of speech”.

The OIC also urged the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to appoint a special observer on the fight against Islamophobia.

At the same time Taha made his statement, two men set fire to a Koran in the latest protest in Stockholm.

One of the men, a Swedish Iraqi refugee Salwan Momikaalso burned pages of the Koran outside Stockholm’s main mosque in late June.

In Denmark, the far-right group Danske Patrioter published a video last week in which a man is seen defaming and burning the Koran and trampling on the Iraqi flag.