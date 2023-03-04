Saturday, March 4, 2023
International Relations | The absence of a press conference raised the question of the relationship between Germany and the USA

March 4, 2023
in World Europe
US Joe Biden hosted Germany’s Olaf Scholz for the first time in his official residence after Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

of the United States president Joe Biden and the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz met on Friday local time at the White House.

Biden hosted Scholz for the first time in his official residence after Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year. In the previous meeting, the two had promised to respond if Russia attacks Ukraine.

After the meeting, Biden boasted to reporters that they had made this promise together. Scholz answered after Biden that support for Ukraine will continue as long as it is necessary.

Biden and Scholz did not hold a separate press conference, which raised questions about the relationship between the two countries. Both denied the differences, and Scholz separately assured that relations between the two countries are very good.

