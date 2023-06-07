International Relations | Ria Novosti: Russia intends to respond to the expulsion of its diplomats in the same measure

Finland announced on Tuesday that it will deport nine Russians it considers to be spies who work at the Russian embassy in Helsinki.

Russia intends to respond to the expulsion of its diplomats from Finland in the same measure, reports Ria Novosti.

“As Russia has previously stated, Russia will respond in a compatible manner,” commented the Russian Foreign Ministry on the deportations to the news agency Ria Novosti.

Finland announced early on Tuesday that it would deport nine people working at the Russian embassy, ​​who have worked in intelligence roles, from the country.

According to a press release from the Government Office, the actions of the deported persons are in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

About that was outlined on Tuesday by tp-utva, i.e. the president Sauli Niinistön and the joint meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Its composition includes key ministers, such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense.

According to Finland, the persons are scheduled to be deported in the near future, but no further information is given about the exact schedule. This is the largest expulsion of diplomats from Finland.

According to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, a total of 112 people work at the Russian embassy.

Finland At the Moscow embassy According to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 30 people work and at the Consulate General in St. Petersburg 31 people.

Correction 7.6. 11:53 a.m.: In the title of the story, it was previously erroneously written that Ria Novosti was a magazine. It’s a news agency.