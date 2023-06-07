Wednesday, June 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

International Relations | Ria Novosti: Russia intends to respond to the expulsion of its diplomats in the same measure

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
International Relations | Ria Novosti: Russia intends to respond to the expulsion of its diplomats in the same measure

Foreign countries|International relations

Finland announced on Tuesday that it will deport nine Russians it considers to be spies who work at the Russian embassy in Helsinki.

Moscow

Russia intends to respond to the expulsion of its diplomats from Finland in the same measure, reports Ria Novosti.

“As Russia has previously stated, Russia will respond in a compatible manner,” commented the Russian Foreign Ministry on the deportations to the news agency Ria Novosti.

Finland announced early on Tuesday that it would deport nine people working at the Russian embassy, ​​who have worked in intelligence roles, from the country.

According to a press release from the Government Office, the actions of the deported persons are in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

About that was outlined on Tuesday by tp-utva, i.e. the president Sauli Niinistön and the joint meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Its composition includes key ministers, such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense.

See also  Three dead after fire in Bremen allotment garden

According to Finland, the persons are scheduled to be deported in the near future, but no further information is given about the exact schedule. This is the largest expulsion of diplomats from Finland.

According to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, a total of 112 people work at the Russian embassy.

Finland At the Moscow embassy According to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 30 people work and at the Consulate General in St. Petersburg 31 people.

Correction 7.6. 11:53 a.m.: In the title of the story, it was previously erroneously written that Ria Novosti was a magazine. It’s a news agency.

#International #Relations #Ria #Novosti #Russia #intends #respond #expulsion #diplomats #measure

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT for Mac

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT for Mac

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result