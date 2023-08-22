International Relations | Putin sends Foreign Minister Lavrov to the BRICS meeting instead

One of the topics of the meeting is the expansion of the Brics group of countries. Among other things, Saudi Arabia has announced that it wants to become a member of the group.

21.8. 22:03

Russian president Vladimir Putin will not travel to the Brics meeting that starts on Tuesday in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Russian state news agency Tass confirmed that the president will participate in the three-day meeting event only via video link.

The meeting will be missed because the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a wanted notice for Putin in March. South Africa is one of the signatories to the ICC Statute. The wanted notice is related to Russia’s actions in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Instead of Putin, the foreign minister will travel to the meeting Sergei Lavrov.

Russia sees the Brics group of countries made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as a counter force to international politics led by Western states.

“I agree that the idea of ​​Western superiority, which the United States and its allies support, does not allow peaceful development for all of humanity,” Lavrov said on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry in a published interview.

One of the main topics of the meeting is the possible expansion of the Brics group of countries. Among other things, Saudi Arabia has announced that it wants to become a member of the group.