International Relations | Prime Minister Marin at the Davos economic forum on Tuesday, Russia’s war of aggression on display

Other Finnish ministers are also present at the Davos economic forum this year.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) will participate in the Davos Economic Forum in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Marin is part of the panel on the Russian war of aggression and the situation in Europe, which also includes the president of the European Council Charles Michel. In addition, he participates in the conversation with a reporter from CNN Fareed Zakarian with. Zakaria has interviewed the president in his program last fall Sauli Niinistö.

Among the Finnish ministers in Davos, the foreign minister is also present Pekka Haavisto (green), Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari (sd) and the Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Magpie (sd).

The annual event organized by the World Economic Forum is attended by political leaders, business executives and civil society influencers from around the world.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will appear at the meeting remotely on Wednesday. The economic forum continues until Friday.