International Relations | Niinistö and Biden have a surprise meeting in Washington, the proposal came from the White House

The meeting was not part of Niinistö’s visit to the United States. The Chancellery only announced the visit afterwards.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö has met the President of the United States Joe Biden in Washington. The presidents discussed the current situation, the office of the president of the republic says.

According to the President’s Office, the initiative for the meeting came from President Joe Biden.

Thursday Niinistö is also scheduled to meet, for example, US senators. According to the president’s office, Finland’s NATO membership, the transatlantic partnership and European security will be discussed in the meetings.

In Washington, the President will also participate in an event on the defense industry and breakthrough technologies organized by the Finnish Embassy.

President Niinistö’s visit to the United States started on Monday and will last until Friday. The subject of the visit is foreign and security policy, as well as deepening economic and technological cooperation.