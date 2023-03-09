Friday, March 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

International Relations | Niinistö and Biden have a surprise meeting in Washington, the proposal came from the White House

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
International Relations | Niinistö and Biden have a surprise meeting in Washington, the proposal came from the White House

Foreign countries|International relations

The meeting was not part of Niinistö’s visit to the United States. The Chancellery only announced the visit afterwards.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö has met the President of the United States Joe Biden in Washington. The presidents discussed the current situation, the office of the president of the republic says.

The meeting was not in the program of Niinistö’s visit to the United States, the chancellery only informed about the visit afterwards.

According to the President’s Office, the initiative for the meeting came from President Joe Biden.

Thursday Niinistö is also scheduled to meet, for example, US senators. According to the president’s office, Finland’s NATO membership, the transatlantic partnership and European security will be discussed in the meetings.

In Washington, the President will also participate in an event on the defense industry and breakthrough technologies organized by the Finnish Embassy.

President Niinistö’s visit to the United States started on Monday and will last until Friday. The subject of the visit is foreign and security policy, as well as deepening economic and technological cooperation.

See also  Schools “I give everyday instructions in sign language” - HS asked about teachers ’experiences of teaching foreign languages

#International #Relations #Niinistö #Biden #surprise #meeting #Washington #proposal #White #House

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Zaporizhia: “The explosion of a nuclear reactor in Ukraine would affect the whole of Europe” – France 24

Zaporizhia: "The explosion of a nuclear reactor in Ukraine would affect the whole of Europe" - France 24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result