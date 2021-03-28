International relations Marin Niinistö praised the proposal to the Helsinki Summit: “I share the President’s concern that major powers have become tighter spacing”

A summit to ease the gap between the great powers would be held in Helsinki on the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki OSCE meeting in 2025.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) praised During the interview hour with Yle’s Prime Minister President Sauli Niinistö of Helsingin Sanomat A proposal published in the Guest Pen column, where Niinistö proposed holding a summit in Helsinki, which could cool the tensions between the great powers.

“The performance is good and welcome,” Marin said.

Niinistö suggestedthat in the 50th anniversary of the OSCE meeting held in Helsinki in 1975, a new international summit in the spirit of Helsinki would be held in Helsinki in 2025.

Prime Minister Marin said that he had read Niinistö’s article on Sunday morning, but had heard about it in advance.

“We were aware that the show was coming.”

Marinin according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the next step is to consider how the project could be promoted.

“I share the President’s concern that major powers have become tighter spacing,” Marin said.

According to him, the tightening of gaps poses challenges for Europe and, more broadly, for the management of common issues.

For example, according to Marin, climate change is a common global threat that the struggle of the great powers should not slow down.

President Sauli Niinistö’s second presidency will end in 2024.

In his proposal, he wrote that he hoped to be able to follow the Helsinki Summit from his home sofa.

