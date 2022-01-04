International relations Lithuanian President admits mistake over threshold issue – China launches trade war against Lithuania

The name dispute over the Taiwanese mission has exacerbated Sino-Lithuanian relations. According to China, the mission should not be called Taiwanese.

Lithuania president Gitan Nausėdan it was a mistake that Taiwan was allowed to open its own mission in Lithuania under Taiwan’s name.

Bilateral relations between China and Lithuania have been escalating since last summer. The Taiwanese mission in Lithuania began operations in Vilnius, the capital, in November.

Most recently in turn, China decided to change the status of the embassy in Beijing from a delegation to a case management mission, meaning that in practice it would end Lithuania’s diplomatic status.

As a result, the people of the Lithuanian embassy left China in mid-December. China has also begun to make it more difficult for both Lithuanians to import and export. In addition, it has put pressure on international companies to stop subcontracting in Lithuania and closed bank accounts of Lithuanian companies in, for example, Hong Kong.

The dispute between China and Lithuania does not only concern the actual mission but its name. China has opposed the designation of a mission in Lithuania as Taiwanese.

Because Taiwan has no official diplomatic relations with most countries in the world, its embassies are commercial and cultural offices instead of embassies, and usually use the name “Taipei embassy” according to the island’s capital. There is also a representative office in Taipei in Helsinki.

China is watching out painfully for not recognizing Taiwan as a separate state from China. This means that China will not accept separate diplomatic relations with Taiwan and may sever relations with countries that have similar relations with Taiwan.

The policy is called the “one-China policy,” and in China’s view, Lithuania established diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Lithuania President Gitanas Nausėda used a Lithuanian radio channel on Tuesday News radio however, in an interview with the mission, the name was “Taiwanese,” according to Reuters.

“I didn’t think it was a mistake to open a Taiwanese mission. The mistake was in the name of the mission and there was no coordination with me, ”said President Nausėda. According to him, it is the name of the mission that has become a threshold issue in the dispute, which severely hampers relations between Lithuania and China.

China’s and relations with Lithuania began to crack even before Taiwan was allowed to open a mission under any name – namely, when Lithuania withdrew from China’s 17 + 1 group. 17 + 1 is a China-led cooperation group that promotes its own interests, mainly in the countries of the former Soviet Union.

Lithuania has experienced China’s defiance of its sovereignty. HS asked the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in December. At the time, the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out in its statement that this was a non-Taiwanese mission.

“China’s current pressure is not only due to the Taiwan issue, but also because we have not wanted to be flexible on a number of other issues that we see as our sovereign rights,” the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry commented in December.

About the situation Lithuanian business has been particularly hard hit. The Lithuanian state is tailoring an estimated EUR 130 million support package for Lithuanian companies due to what China is doing.

The President of Lithuania would not want to make concessions to China either.

“Unconventional measures have been taken against Lithuania. That is why we must be extremely active and send a very clear signal to the European Union that this is an attack on one EU Member State, ”President Nausėda said in a radio interview on Tuesday.