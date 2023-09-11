International Relations | Kremlin: North Korea’s Kim’s trip to Russia is a “full-scale visit”

Among other things, the US Ministry of Defense has said that Kim is currently on his way to Russia.

North Korea the manager Kim Jong-un a trip to Russia and a meeting with the president Vladimir Putin with is a full-scale visit, said the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov according to news agency Reuters.

According to Peskov, a formal lunch is also planned.

“Discussions will take place between the delegations. After that, the leaders will continue to communicate one-on-one if necessary,” Peskov said.

According to Peskov, the main topic of the talks is the bilateral relations of the neighboring countries.

“We will continue to strengthen our friendship.”

Kim’s so far, not much has been said about the content of the visit. Earlier on Monday, Russia and North Korea confirmed that the visit would take place “in the coming days”. On Monday evening Finnish time, the US Department of Defense, the Pentagon, confirmed that, according to their information, Kim was on his way to Russia.

Kim is expected to head towards Vladivostok in the Russian Far East and the economic forum organized there. According to the South Korean news channel YTN, the leaders’ meeting will possibly be held on Wednesday.

South Korean news agency Yonhap previously reported that belonging to Kim an armored and, as you know, rather lavishly equipped train would have left on Monday for Vladivostok, Russia.

According to various media reports, the topic of the meeting between Kim and Putin is arms deals. According to the news agency AFP, experts estimate that Russia would like to acquire, among other things, anti-tank missiles from North Korea. Kim, on the other hand, is believed to want to acquire advanced technology from Russia for satellites and nuclear submarines.

At the same time, Kim is expected to ask Russia for food aid to meet the needs of poor North Korea.

According to the US, North Korea has supported Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine with, among other things, missile deliveries. The United States warned North Korea last week that it will pay the price if it provides Russia with weapons to attack Ukraine.

Kim is known to rarely leave North Korea. He is not known to have traveled abroad since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.