International Relations | Justin Trudeau’s “courtesy branch” was praised in South Korea

Canada’s prime minister bridged the height gap with South Korea’s parliament speaker by standing in a wide crotch position while shaking hands.

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau visited South Korea ahead of the weekend’s G7 meeting in Hiroshima, Japan.

The two countries celebrated 60 years of diplomatic relations on Wednesday. However, the most discussed part of the meeting was Trudeau’s spectacular crotch pose when he met the speaker of the South Korean parliament Kim Jin-pyon.

When taking handshake pictures, Kim tried to even out the leaders’ height difference of about 20 centimeters by standing on her tiptoes. After noticing this, the nearly 190-centimetre Trudeau spread his legs in a wide crotch position, where he posed for a moment.

The gesture made the shakers and the delegations of both countries laugh.

Among other things, a British person has written about it The Guardian.

Next at a glance, it appears that Trudeau would be joking at the expense of his South Korean counterpart. However, in South Korea, crouching, which evens out the height difference between the interlocutors, is known as a polite gesture, loosely translated as a “courtesy crouch” (English) according to The Guardian. mainland legs).

The picture of Trudeau’s courtesy branch quickly spread on social media and caused outrage from the South Korean press Comments praising Trudeau.

However, the laughing gesture was also understood differently. For example, conservative True North – according to the publication, it made some Canadians feel that the prime minister is embarrassing his people.