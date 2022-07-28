Thursday, July 28, 2022
International Relations | Joe Biden and Xi Jinping talked on the phone for more than two hours, the number one topic, as expected, was the tensions between China and Taiwan

July 28, 2022
Foreign countries|International relations

The presidents of the United States and China had a telephone conversation today regarding, among other things, the situation in Taiwan.

of the United States president Joe Biden and the President of China Xi Jinping talked on the phone for almost two and a half hours on Thursday.

According to the White House, Biden told Xi that US Taiwan policy has not changed and that Washington strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the current situation or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The tension between the United States and China has increased because of Taiwan, because China considers Taiwan its own territory and has said that it will one day take over it, if necessary, even by force.

Biden said on Twitter after the call that he had spoken with Xi about “issues of mutual interest”.

According to the White House, during the call, Biden told Xi that there was no change in US policy towards Taiwan.

The US State Department announced after the call that Xi and China continue to hold the United States responsible for the deterioration of relations between the two countries.

Chinese media during the call there was a “deep and honest conversation”.

According to Chinese state media, Xi told Biden that the United States should adhere to the “one China” principle with regard to Taiwan.

“Those who play with fire only burn. I hope the US will understand this clearly,” Xi said.

Tensions have been further increased by the speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi disputed plan to travel to Taiwan in August.

China has repeatedly condemned Pelosi’s visit and threatened the United States with countermeasures. The Biden administration is also trying to get Pelosi to abandon her travel plans.

Biden and Xi also spoke on Thursday about topics related to climate change and health care.

