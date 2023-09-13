Several parties have already said that the leaders of Russia and North Korea will meet on Wednesday. Official confirmation of the information has not been received.

Russian president Vladimir Putin and the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un will meet each other on Wednesday afternoon, reports Japanese news agency Kyodo, according to Reuters.

According to Kyodo’s sources, the meeting would be held at the Vostochnyi Cosmodrome, i.e. the space center, located in the Amur region. Kyodo tells a Russian official to leave.

So far, it has been reported that the leaders of Russia and North Korea would meet each other in Vladivostok on the Pacific coast.

CNN’s including a Russian TV presenter Olga Skabeyeva told that the meeting will take place on Wednesday. He spoke on the popular 60 Minutes show about Wednesday morning, but it was unclear which time zone morning he was referring to.

Skabeyeva is one of Putin’s propagandists. In his program broadcast on the Rossiya 1 channel, he has spoken about Russia’s “legitimate” military operations and made harsh claims about gender and sexual minorities.

Reuters according to North Korea’s state media KCNA has confirmed that the country’s leader Kim Jong-un arrived early Tuesday morning in the border town of Hasan with Russia.

Kim traveled to Hasan on an armored train that he used to travel from the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, on Sunday. In Hasan, he was met by the governor of the Primorsky District Oleg Kozhemyako and the Minister of Natural Resources of Russia Aleksandr Kozlov.

Hasan is located about 270 kilometers from Vladivostok, while the Vostotshnyi space station is about 1,700 kilometers from there.

This is the first time that Kim has visited Russia since 2019. South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that he said that the visit reflects how important strategic partners Russia and North Korea are to each other, Reuters reported.

It has been assumed that Putin and Kim will discuss possible arms sales at the meeting. Putin is believed to be seeking ammunition and anti-tank missiles from North Korea for use in Ukraine.