International Relations | Japan will hold a G7 meeting in conjunction with next week’s G20 meeting

The G20 meeting will discuss, among other things, the world economy, the impact of the war in Ukraine on food and energy, and support for developing countries suffering from debt problems.

Japan will organize a meeting of the finance ministers of the G7 countries and the governors of the central banks on the sidelines of the meeting of the economic leaders of the G20 countries to be held in India at the beginning of next week, says the Japanese finance minister Shunichi Suzuki according to news agency Reuters.

The exact date and agenda will be announced later.

“We are making arrangements to hold a meeting,” Suzuki told reporters on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

In the broader G20 meeting, the global economy, financial markets, inflation and concerns about food and energy caused by Russia’s attack on Ukraine will be discussed, Reuters reports. In addition, support for developing countries suffering from debt problems is one of the issues discussed at the G20 meeting.

The meeting will be held on Monday and Tuesday 17–18. July.

The members of the G7 are Japan, Italy, Canada, France, the United States, Britain, Germany and the European Union. The G20 includes a wider group of members.