International Relations | Finland deports nine Russian spies

Finland deports nine people working in the Russian embassy who have been involved in intelligence work.

“Their actions are in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” the Prime Minister’s Office says in its press release.

The matter was outlined today by tp-utva, i.e. the president Sauli Niinistön and the joint meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Its composition includes key ministers, such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Defense and the chairmen of all government parties.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will inform the Russian ambassador about it.

Meeting also condemned the explosion of the Kahovka dam in Ukraine, which, according to the meeting, means a new expansion of the war.

The news is updated.