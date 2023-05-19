International Relations | Erdoğan gloated about his special relationship with Putin in an interview with CNN – and lambasted Sweden

Erdoğan said in the interview that Turkey is not ready for Sweden’s NATO membership right now.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the Russian president praised his special relationship to Vladimir Putin US media In a special CNN interview.

Erdoğan praised that his country is great, and that relations with Russia are positive.

“We are not at the point where we would impose similar sanctions on Russia as the West has imposed. We are not bound by Western sanctions, Erdoğan said, according to CNN.

“Russia and Turkey need each other in all possible fields,” Erdoğan continued.

Turkey has tried to apply for a mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, which attacked there.

In the early months of the war, representatives of Russia and Ukraine negotiated under Erdoğan’s leadership in Istanbul. The negotiations led nowhere.

Instead, Turkey has played an important role in bringing about the Black Sea Grain Export Agreement. The contract was extended for two months on Wednesday of this week.

“This was possible because we have a special relationship with President Putin,” Erdoğan told CNN.

Turkey has also helped Ukraine and Russia in the exchange of prisoners of war.

Russia, on the other hand, has supported Erdoğan in the country’s dire economic situation by postponing Turkey’s gas payments.

In the CNN interview, Erdoğan also wanted to give advice to the West on how to deal with Russia.

“You must treat a country like Russia equally. That would have been a much more favorable approach.”

from Erdoğan was also asked about the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership.

He responded by saying that they are not ready for Sweden right now because the NATO country should have a stronger approach to the fight against terrorism.

“As long as Sweden allows members of Turkish terrorist groups to walk freely in Sweden, on the streets of Stockholm, we cannot be sympathetic to Sweden’s NATO membership,” Erdoğan told CNN.

Erdoğan faces the second round of the Turkish presidential election in just over a week. In the elections, he is challenged by an opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.