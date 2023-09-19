International Relations | China was upset when the German foreign minister called Xi a dictator

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock takes a tougher line with China. In a recent interview, he called the Chinese leader a dictator.

Germany’s of the foreign minister Annalena Baerbockin last week’s comments have angered China. The news agency AFP and Politico magazine.

Speaking about the Russian war of aggression, Baerbock called out the leader of China Xi Jinping to become a dictator. Baerbock made his comments to the Fox News channel during his visit to the United States last Thursday.

“If Putin wins this war, what message would that send to other dictators in the world, like Xi, the president of China? Ukraine must therefore win this war,” Baerbock said.

China summoned the German ambassador for an interview after Baerbock’s interview, Germany said.

According to Chinese local media, also a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mao Ning criticized Baerbock’s exit in harsh words on Monday.

“China is very dissatisfied and strongly opposes Germany’s remarks, which are extremely absurd. They are a serious insult to China’s political dignity and an open political provocation,” he said According to the Now news site.

Mao also stated that China has asked Germany serious questions about the situation through diplomatic channels.

At issue it was already the third time in a short time when China invited the German ambassador for an interview, reports AFP.

This happened, for example, after the German Minister of Education visited Taiwan in March. Germany had not made visits of the same level to the self-governing island in the last 26 years.

China and Germany are important trade partners, but recently the relations between the two countries have tightened, when some members of the German government have taken a stricter line than before regarding, for example, the situation in Taiwan and China’s human rights policy.

It is the green foreign minister Baerbock who has pursued a tougher line with China, while the Chancellor, who belongs to the Social Democrats Olaf Scholz has advocated an approach emphasizing good trade relations.