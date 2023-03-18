International Relations | China surprised by sealing a big deal on the home turf of the USA, but is it a peace broker?

Last week, China helped Iran and Saudi Arabia restore diplomatic relations. The setting may be a glimpse of the direction in which the world order is developing.

Good ones news from the Middle East! Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed last week to restore relations between their countries. China acted as a “peace mediator” in the process.

The setting is surprising in many ways.

First of all, Iran and Saudi Arabia have been at each other’s throats for the past few years, and the situation has been constantly feared to escalate.

Second, the Middle East has traditionally been the home field of the world’s second superpower, the United States. Economically, the region has also been important to China, but now China has also entered the field of diplomacy.

China’s presence in the Middle East has previously been based mainly on trade. of the New York Times according to data, China buys 40 percent of the crude oil it uses from the Persian Gulf.

In an economic sense, it is important for China that the Middle East is stable.

by an expert in China Sari Arho Havrénin according to now it’s also about a lot more.

Beijing wants to create an image of China as a peace builder, and now it has a perfect opportunity, says Arho Havrén.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have been in talks for a long time, and both have had the will to improve their relations.

“From China’s point of view, it was safe to jump on this bandwagon. The risk to our own foreign policy was small, but at the same time international attention to the matter was guaranteed,” says Arho Havrén.

China already tried to play the role of peacemaker at the end of February, when it announced its plan for peace between Ukraine and Russia. However, the plan did not take the wind under its wings.

Arho Havrénin according to China’s interest is also to strengthen its relations with “like-minded, non-democratic” countries in order to have leverage on the political side, such as for example in the UN.

China has been an important economic and political lifeline for Iran suffering from economic sanctions, says Arho Havren.

For Saudi Arabia, China has offered an opportunity to balance with its traditional partner, the United States. Relations between the oil state and the United States have been difficult to say the least recently.

From the point of view of Iran and Saudi Arabia, China also has a good side, of course, that it does not miss the countries to human rights violations.

To Tampere Research Director of the Peace and Conflict Research Center Marko Lehti considers it a good thing that an authoritarian state (China) has the ability to intervene and solve the problems of two authoritarian states (Saudi Arabia and Iran).

We are moving from a liberal world order to something else, of which we do not yet know exactly what it is and how it works, Lehti clarifies.

The fact is that the number of authoritarian states in the world has only increased all the time.

According to the newspaper The agreement concluded with the help of China gives hope that the future world order will not be as full of conflicts as one might fear at worst.

“This may be a sign that at least an effort is being made to avoid conflicts, and that some sort of balance and predictability is being sought. In that context, this is excellent news,” says Lehti.

According to him, the ability of liberal states and organizations to resolve conflicts has weakened. They are no longer even accepted as arbiters of disputes, especially in authoritarian states.

Authoritarian states have a very different understanding of peace, of course. The primary importance for them is the stability of the state, control and keeping the opposition in check.

Because of this, authoritarian states would not be the solution to civil wars or, for example, the war in Ukraine, says Lehti.

Now it is hoped that the signed agreement will have mitigating and balancing effects on the entire Middle East.

Diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia were severed in 2016 when Saudi Arabia executed a Shia cleric. The protesters then attacked the Saudi embassy in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

The bad relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia have increased the blockade of the entire Middle East. Both countries have supported the armed groups they like, which has increased the instability of the region.

The saddest example is Yemen, where Saudi Arabia has supported the country’s internationally recognized government and the Iranian rebels. To some extent, the war has been seen as a proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia. UN assessment according to the beginning of last year, 377,000 people have died in Yemen as a result of the war.

Iran’s and the rift in Saudi Arabia is often disguised as ideological. The Saudis belong to the Sunni branch of Islam, and the Iranians belong to the Shia branch.

Professor of Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Helsinki Hannu Juusola according to this view simplifies the matter. The background of Eripura is especially economic and security-related interests, says Juusola.

Concerns related to the economy and security of both countries also contributed to the implementation of the agreement signed last week.

According to Juusola, Saudi Arabia’s primary interest is to stabilize the region, and to find a solution to the situation in its southern neighbor, Yemen.

Tormented by the protests, the Iranian government also has an interest in reducing external dangers so that it can focus on its internal problems, says Juusola.

Iran is also hoping for relief from the miserable state of the economy with the agreement.

However, the agreement signed last week is broad, and there are no guarantees that it will be implemented.

According to the agreement, the countries have promised to respect each other’s independence and not to interfere in each other’s affairs.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to reopen their embassies within two months.

Minister of Economy of Saudi Arabia to Mohammed al-Jada already spoke on Wednesday about the country’s possible investments in Iran, which could mean that the differences are really improving.

United States has at least publicly welcomed the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

According to Juusola, stability in the region is definitely also in the interest of the United States.

However, he believes that China’s role as an enabler of the agreement has certainly also irritated the United States, because “China is its number one global opponent”.

According to Juusola, China cannot take the place of the United States in the region because it cannot provide a similar “security umbrella”. The United States has numerous military bases in the Middle East.

China hardly has any desire for this, says Arho Havrén.

According to Juusola, the Middle East is still important to the United States, even though it has always tried to reduce its role in the region.

The United States is interested in the price of oil, and Israel’s position in the Middle East is particularly important to it.

Israel considers Iran a threat to its existence. It has long hoped to isolate Iran, while at the same time trying to get closer to Saudi Arabia. If the agreement is implemented, Israel will be left alone with its plans.

