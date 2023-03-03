Friday, March 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

International Relations | Biden will host EU Commissioner von der Leyen next week in Washington

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
International Relations | Biden will host EU Commissioner von der Leyen next week in Washington

Foreign countries|International relations

The agenda includes Western support for Ukraine and coordination to combat the climate crisis through technology investments.

of the United States president Joe Biden is scheduled to host the President of the EU Commission in Washington next week Ursula von der Leyen. The White House tells about it in the bulletin.

The visit is scheduled to take place on Friday of next week, and the agenda includes Western support for Ukraine and coordination between the US and the EU to combat the climate crisis by investing in clean technology.

The leaders are also scheduled to discuss other international security challenges, including cooperation to address challenges posed by China.

#International #Relations #Biden #host #Commissioner #von #der #Leyen #week #Washington

See also  Giroud breaks record, Mbappé scores 2 and France reaches the quarterfinals with victory over Poland - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Acclaimed tropical island mystery Call of the Sea is next week’s free Epic Store game

Acclaimed tropical island mystery Call of the Sea is next week's free Epic Store game

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result