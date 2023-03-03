International Relations | Biden will host EU Commissioner von der Leyen next week in Washington

The agenda includes Western support for Ukraine and coordination to combat the climate crisis through technology investments.

of the United States president Joe Biden is scheduled to host the President of the EU Commission in Washington next week Ursula von der Leyen. The White House tells about it in the bulletin.

The visit is scheduled to take place on Friday of next week, and the agenda includes Western support for Ukraine and coordination between the US and the EU to combat the climate crisis by investing in clean technology.

The leaders are also scheduled to discuss other international security challenges, including cooperation to address challenges posed by China.