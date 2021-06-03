International relations Belarus is ordering the United States to reduce its diplomats in Minsk

The retaliation is Belarus’s reaction to US action. The EU is also working on new sanctions against the Belarussian regime.

Belarus the administration ordered on Thursday that the United States must reduce its delegation to diplomats in the capital, Minsk. According to the Belarusian State Department, visa requirements for US citizens will also be tightened.

According to the news agency AFP, the license of the United States Agency for Development Cooperation (USAID) in Belarus has been revoked.

The retaliation is Belarus’s reaction to US action.

United States added sanctions to the Belarussian authorities as early as December, following the announcement of the presidency of Belarus in August; Alexander Lukashenko did not respond to the US demand for the release of political prisoners held by the Lukashenko regime.

In May, the United States began imposing more sanctions on the Lukashenko regime after a Ryanair flight was mistaken for landing in Minsk and an opposition journalist was arrested. Raman Pratasevich with his female friends.

News agency According to Reuters, the new additional sanctions will take effect this week and will target nine Belarusian state-owned companies. The United States is also terminating a bilateral aviation agreement that has allowed the airlines of the countries to fly in each other’s airspace.

At the end of May, the EU responded to an “air piracy” on a Ryanair flight by imposing a flight ban on Belarusian airspace. The EU is also tailoring its own sanctions to the Lukashenko administration.

Read more: What happened above Belarus on Sunday? HS goes through the events of a Ryanair flight moment by moment

Sanctions have raised concerns that Belarus is drifting further and further away from Western influence and more and more into Russia’s embrace.

On Thursday, the news agency AFP also reported that the head of the Russian foreign intelligence service SVR visited Minsk as a guest of the head of the KGB security and intelligence service in Belarus.

After the meeting, the inquiries issued identical bulletins about its contents. They stated that the director of SVR Sergei Naryshkin and the head of the KGB Ivan Tertel “Stressed the importance of joining forces” to meet global challenges and emerging threats. Threats are “destructive actions by the West that aim [Venäjän ja Valko-Venäjän] undermining the political and socio-economic stability of the

Belarus and the Russian state union has been fairly close for a long time, but Lukashenko is estimated to want to preserve Belarus’ sovereignty over Russia. In previous years, Belarus has not agreed to Russian military bases on its territory, although it is in close military cooperation with Russia.

Mr Lukashenko met with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin weekend in Sochi.