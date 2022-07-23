International relations and interest neutrality
The past week was full of important events and activities in the region, the most important of which was the visit of US President Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia during the “Jeddah Security and Development” summit, in the presence of the Gulf states, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan. Last week also witnessed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s first visit abroad since he assumed the presidency to France, and both events are at a very important time due to the repercussions of the Ukrainian war.
One of the most important outcomes of the Jeddah Summit is the affirmation of interest neutrality, which is the balance of international relations based on interests and not on imposed values. Saudi Arabia has made it clear that as much as it is proud of the eighties relations with the American partner, but it does not limit its partnerships with it, it is looking for the best person to meet its security and development needs wherever they are found, even with an ally in the other eastern camp, when those needs cannot be obtained with the partner in the American western camp or European.
Here comes the importance of dealing on the basis of the interests of the state and not on the basis of a dominant party, and this is a sovereign right. Likewise, when the US president touched on shared values, the response of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was strong and explicit: “It is important to know that every country has different values and they must be respected. The United States has countries that deal with it except NATO.”
The importance of this answer lies in rejecting the hegemony of values. It is not possible to impose the values and principles of any country on the other by force, because that is counterproductive. The other importance is that in a time of crises and conflicts – such as the repercussions of the Ukrainian crisis from inflation and high oil prices – interests take precedence over values, so it is better for countries to deal with interests and each country is responsible for its values and choosing what suits it.
Only two days after the Jeddah summit, the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to France came, and the fact that it was the first foreign station for His Highness after taking over the presidency of the Emirates, indicates that it is the most important Western European ally of the Emirates.
During this visit, agreements were signed in several defense, security, economic and energy fields, except for one of the most important areas of cooperation between the two countries is the cultural field. Al Nahyan, as well as artistic and cinematic cooperation, is the French director Pierre Morel who directed the Emirati national war film “Al Kamin”, which is the largest Arab production. Here, the UAE has carried out cultural cooperation selectively in line with its environment and enhances its values in a civilized manner.
Through these two visits, we find that interest neutrality is one of the best political models for maintaining a balance in international relations that would enhance trust and mutual cooperation.
A Saudi researcher in political media.
#International #relations #interest #neutrality
Leave a Reply