International Relations | “A serious problem”, the German foreign minister comments on flying objects and praises Finland’s population shelters

The foreign ministers of Germany and Finland held a joint press conference at Säätytalo. Annalena Baerbock considers Finland a role model for civil protection and says that Germany learned a “bitter lesson” after Russia invaded Ukraine.

13.2. 20:32

Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock the foreign minister arrived in Finland for a visit on Monday Pekka Haaviston (green) from the invitation. In the evening, the ministers held a joint press conference at Säätytalo.

Haavisto started the press conference with participation for the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The ministers said they discussed the Russian attack, Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO processes, cooperation in the Baltic Sea and other current foreign and security policy topics.

“Finland and Sweden meet the criteria we set together in NATO,” said Baerbock, who called the countries’ NATO applications historic.

Baerbock also said that Finland and Germany practically share all their values ​​and do politics in the same way.

Baerbock’s after Russia launched a full-scale offensive in Ukraine last February. Since the outbreak of the war, Germany has learned resilience from its smaller neighbors, who have already placed it higher on their agenda, Baernock said.

At the same time, the EU’s largest country has learned a “bitter lesson” about the dangers of energy dependence after having to look for alternative forms of energy for Russian gas. The green minister praised Finland’s wind power, which is “not only fashionable but also profitable”.

The ministers held a press conference at Säätytalo.

Baerbock showed a special interest in Finland’s overall security and, among other things, population shelters. After the press conference, the German minister got to see the Meriha civilian shelter. According to Baerbock, Finland is a role model in civil defense in Europe.

He pointed out that Helsinki’s population shelters have space for around 900,000 people, meaning there are more places than residents. In addition, he thought it was ingenious that population shelters can be used in peacetime, for example, as swimming halls.

According to Baerbock, population shelters should also be built in Germany so that they can be used during peace, “which we hope we will live forever”. However, we have to prepare for the worst, he added.

German media asked Haavisto if he is ready to give Baerbock a promise about the Leopard main battle tanks to be sent to Ukraine. Haavisto said that the Finnish government has not yet made a final decision on the matter.

According to him, however, Finland has a continuous dialogue on the issue with, for example, Germany and Poland.

“Leopards are the subject of intense discussion,” Haavisto said.

Haavisto mentioned that Finland wants to be “part of the Leopard ecosystem”. He talked about the fact that the delivery of battle tanks to Ukraine requires, in addition to the donation of tanks, also training of soldiers, equipment maintenance and ammunition.

In January, the Minister of Defense Mikko Savola (Centre) said that Finland will participate in the Leopard talks, but the contribution cannot be “very big”. At the beginning of February, the German newspaper Der Spiegel reported that only very few countries have committed to give their wagons to Ukraine.

Baerbock stressed the importance of mutual coordination among countries helping Ukraine, and said Germany needs partners to supply Leopard tanks.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper asked the foreign ministers what they thought about the unidentified objects shot down in North America. Have similar things been observed over Europe, and what does the phenomenon say about current superpower relations?

Four flying objects have been spotted in the airspace of the United States and Canada in just over a week, only the first of which is known to be connected to China.

Read more: Unidentified flying objects are confusing around the world

According to Baerbock, it’s a serious problem, and it’s not just about balloons.

“It’s important to stay calm,” Baerbock said, referring to the Nord Stream gas pipeline case.

According to the German minister, it is necessary to gather more information on the matter and coordinate activities among NATO partners.

The Finnish foreign minister also emphasized that it is too early to judge anyone.

“Of course, this is not a normal phenomenon”, Haavisto stated.