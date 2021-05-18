Transparency International, a global movement against corruption, published an alert on Tuesday for the “Threat to the independence of the Attorney General of the Argentine Nation” in the midst of Kirchnerism’s attempt to displace Eduardo Casal, current chief prosecutor.

The statement states that the organization is “deeply concerned” by the attempt to reform the method of selecting the attorney general that the ruling party tries to modify in Congress, through the Procurement Law.

“Replace the requirement of a two-thirds majority in the Senate with a simple majority to elect the Attorney General would undermine the independence of this body and, in turn, that of the Public Prosecutor’s Office “, explains the movement.

In addition, it adds that the attorney “is responsible for the operation of the Public Ministry in Argentina, including the design and establishment of the criminal prosecution policy that allows effective action against violations of criminal law” and, at the same time, “ensures independence. and autonomy of the body so that its operation is not subject to pressure from the Government. “

Transparency International issued a statement on the attacks of Kirchnerism.

“The existing requirement of a two-thirds majority for the selection of the Attorney General is intended to force political actors to seek consensus for the election of the most suitable person for the role. This incentive particularly seeks to generate agreements where there are none, and thus avoid shortcuts and factionalism, “he declares.

In turn, he insists that “it is important to redouble efforts to achieve the necessary democratic consensus instead of eluding it modifying the regulations and discarding its conciliatory spirit “.

And he assures that it is for this reason that he “calls on political actors to reject this unconstitutional reform and, in doing so, avoid unilaterally forcing a change in the balance of powers, which would undermine the real or potential protection of citizens’ rights.”

Transparency International is a global movement that works in more than 100 countries around the world “to end the injustice of corruption” by focusing on “the issues that have the greatest impact on people’s lives” and holding “the powerful to account for the common good.”

The letter is signed by Pablo Secchi, executive director of Poder Ciudadano, the wing of Transparency International in Argentina.

AFG