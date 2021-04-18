The UAE won international leadership positions in the competitiveness indicators for the energy sector in general and clean energy in particular, after 7 international references agreed to classify it among the list of the top 10 countries in the world in 18 sector-specific indicators during the year 2020. The data – documented by the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics – show The World Bank placed the UAE first on the global competitiveness list on the topic of “Getting Electricity” in its latest periodic report on the ease of doing business for the year 2020.

The Legatum Institute also ranked the UAE first in the world in terms of the percentage of residents’ access to electricity and its procedural ease, as well as the reliability of the supply system, while it ranked sixth in water production and tenth in the design capacity to produce electricity.

For its part, INSEAD College of Competitiveness Report 2020 awarded the UAE the 8th rank in electricity production and 10th in the sanitation sector. In its latest periodic report, the “social progress imperative” organization listed the country first in the world in the index of population access to electricity, as well as the issue of using clean fuels for cooking. It is the same leadership position that the country has held for several years in reports by the Bertelmann Staving Foundation and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Solutions Network. The statistical data – monitored by the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics – document the indicators of competitiveness in the energy sector, as issued by the World Economic Forum for the year 2020, where the UAE ranked second in the world in population access to electricity.

The International Competitiveness Yearbook, issued by the International Institute for Administrative Development, ranked the UAE first in the rate of water consumption intensity, seventh in gasoline prices, and fourth in total domestic energy production relative to the population.

This compatibility between international institutions specialized in competitiveness, to include the UAE in the list of the top ten in energy efficiency, represents an international recognition of the efficiency of the comprehensive development strategy that the UAE adopted early and strengthened by diversifying resources and strengthening infrastructure, with a leadership in producing clean energy to reach a green economy. . These international certificates culminated in the Emirati competitiveness list in the field of clean energy, which has been repeated over the past years with the country’s success in producing electricity from nuclear energy through the UAE Peaceful Program.

On April 6, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation announced the commencement of the commercial operation of “Barakah” APR1400, for peaceful nuclear energy according to a program that includes four plants in a system, the first of its kind in the Middle East.

The commercial inauguration of Barakah 1 marks the culmination of a program whose first construction work was established in 2012 and has continued firmly to become one of the largest peaceful nuclear energy projects in the world. The historic project of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Program adopted a catalytic approach to training and honoring initiatives that help in rationalizing energy, improving its efficiency and developing alternative sources to reduce the effects of climate change.

It is noteworthy that the international competitiveness indicators in the field of energy agree on the UAE’s membership in the Big Ten Club, and the recent inauguration of electricity production from nuclear energy, constitutes a documentation of the success of the UAE Vision 2021, and a close foundation for Vision 2071 at the beginning of the second half of the country’s centenary.