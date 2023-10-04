Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko | Photo: EFE/EPA/STRINGER

The International Red Cross requested this Wednesday (4) the dismissal of Dzmitry Shautsou, who is head of its branch in Belarus, due to his controversial statements about the transfer of Ukrainian children to the country commanded by dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

The International Federation of Red Cross Societies announced that the branch in Belarus has until November 30 to fire Shautsou. Failure to do so will result in the recommendation that all affiliates suspend new partnerships and funding for the affiliate, resulting in their exclusion from the global organization.

Shautsou is accused of having violated the Red Cross’ principle of neutrality and integrity. According to information from the Associated Press, he was publicly seen wearing military uniforms with the “Z” insignia of Russian forces and publicly stated that he was “in favor of the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus.”

Shautsou was also accused by the Red Cross of having supported the forced transfer of children from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories to Belarus. His controversial statements in favor of transferring these children also led to the Red Cross requesting his dismissal.

Both Ukraine and the opposition to Lukashenko condemned the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Belarus, classifying them as “illegal deportations”.

Lukashenko, a close ally of Moscow, has allowed his territory to be used by the Kremlin to send troops and weapons to the Russian army fighting on Ukrainian soil. Accusations of facilitating the forced transport of children have been vehemently denied by Minsk.

The International Red Cross, headquartered in Geneva, is made up of 191 national organizations, focusing primarily on delivering humanitarian aid in response to natural disasters and crises.