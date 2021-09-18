The internet has made importing international products much easier for regular consumers. Marketplaces like Shopee, Wish and Aliexpress make it easy to buy items from China.

The lower prices may seem attractive, but you must be careful that the cheap does not become expensive due to customs. International orders can be taxed at 60%, making the transaction less advantageous for the consumer, for this the consumer must observe two points before closing the purchase: quantity of products and total value.

+ Cashback: how the bonus that promises to give “cash back” on purchases works

Individuals who buy objects from abroad can carry out a simplified import, in which case PIS, Cofins and IPI are not charged; only import tax and ICMS, on purchases of up to US$ 3 thousand.

Import tax, which has a single rate of 60%, is imposed on any purchase with a total value greater than US$50, including freight and insurance fees. In addition to import tax, ICMS is also charged. As the tax is state tax, the rate depends on the place of destination of the goods.

Exemption from taxation on purchases of less than US$50 is given only if the transaction takes place between two individuals – as is usually the case in marketplaces.

Some items may be outside the $50 limit and not be taxed. This is the case for drugs or medical devices, if the total value of the shipment does not exceed US$ 10,000. For this purpose, the package must be accompanied by a prescription or medical prescription. Books, newspapers and periodicals have tax immunity defined by the Constitution and, therefore, are not taxed either.

Some products such as weapons and ammunition, narcotics and wild animals cannot be sent by post, regardless of the incidence of taxes.

The postal order, sent by the Post Office, if the purchase goes through customs and is taxed, the package will be held at one of the agencies and will only be released upon payment of the amount established by the Revenue. If the order goes through customs, the receipt of the product only occurs if the tax burden is paid. The IRS will issue a notice to inform you that the order has been blocked. The consumer, however, can appeal and try to justify not paying the tax.

Some of the sites inform consumers about the possibility of taxation whenever an order is shipped from one country to another.

