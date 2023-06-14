From now on, the scientific community in general will have access to the data collected during 2020 and 2021 by the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), an international project in which experts from the National Autonomous University of Mexico participate. (UNAM) and through which it is possible to find information on almost 2 million astronomical objects.

“This early release of data represents a big step, but when the experiment is completed it will revolutionize the understanding of dark energy,” said Mariana Vargas Magaña, a researcher at the Institute of Physics (IF).

As the universe expands, the wavelength of light emitted by galaxies increases, a characteristic known as redshift. DESI specializes in collecting this information from millions of galaxies, which can then be used to solve some of the biggest puzzles in cosmology like what dark energy is.

To do this, the equipment uses 5,000 optical fibers, precisely coordinated with 5,000 robotic positioners, in order to quickly collect light from the most distant galaxies. Under favorable observation conditions, it can take 5,000 different images and an exposure time of 20 minutes is required, so a 3D map of 700,000 objects has been created, which covers only one percent of the volume to be studied with the instrument.

evolution of the universe

The released database has 2 million extragalactic objects detected by their redshift. “With DESI we intend to determine the evolution of the universe and thus decipher the dynamics and nature of dark energy, a substance that predominates today and one of the main enigmas”, explained Axel Ricardo de la Macorra Pettersson Moriel, from IF.

The information presented was collected in what is known as the “census validation” process, during which 2,480 observations were taken, in which the data quality was reviewed and compared with deep-field images generated by space telescopes. As the hubble.

DESI has 10 spectrographs and is the most powerful multi-object study project in the world; It is capable of measuring the light of more than 100,000 galaxies in one night.

“The fact that it works so well, and that the amount of high-grade data is comparable to all sky surveys completed before, is a monumental achievement,” said Nathalie Palanque-Delabrouille, of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab). ), United States, which manages the experiment.

Jorge Cervantes Cota, from the National Institute for Nuclear Research, explained that the DESI data “will test Albert Einstein’s theory of gravity to a precision never measured on cosmic scales.”

While the primary goal is to understand dark energy, much of the data can also be used in other astronomical studies, which is why the research participants are submitting a series of papers describing DESI’s first measurement of the space scale. cosmological distance, using the first two months of routine census data, and show the team’s ability to achieve its goals.

“There are some very busy places where we’ve gotten deep into the sky, as well as taken valuable spectroscopic images in areas that are of interest to the rest of the community, and we hope that other people will take this data and do additional science with it.” said Stephen Bailey, a Berkeley Lab scientist who leads data management for DESI.

The first findings are very exciting, revealing a massive migration of stars towards Andromeda, and incredibly distant quasars (extremely bright and active supermassive black holes sometimes found at the center of galaxies).

“We observed some areas at very high depth. People analyzed that data and discovered quasars with very high redshift, which are so rare that basically any discovery of them will be very useful,” said Anthony Kremin, a postdoctoral researcher at Berkeley Lab who led the data processing for the early publication. .

“Those high redshift quasars are usually found with very large telescopes, so DESI competing with those observatories was an achievement we are very proud of and demonstrates their exceptional performance,” he concluded.