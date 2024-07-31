Venezuela’s political and social landscape is becoming increasingly decadent amid growing allegations of electoral fraud that gave Nicolás Maduro a third term.

The lack of recognition by a large part of the international community of the results of the presidential election gives way to an even greater isolation of Venezuela in the geopolitical context, with the possibility of new sanctions against the country already mired in a serious economic crisis, with uncontrolled inflation, shortages of food and medicine, in addition to strong political repression.

Mercosur – a regional bloc formed by Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, from which Venezuela was suspended in 2016 for, among other reasons, breaking with the democratic order – was one of the first major groups to announce the possibility of imposing measures against Caracas.

The information was announced in advance by Omar Paganini, Uruguay’s Foreign Minister, who currently holds the rotating presidency of the bloc. “We will study it and probably yes, we will take measures on this. […] We are talking to other countries,” said the chancellor.

The US has also confirmed its intention to apply new sanctions against the South American country, according to the agency. Reuterswho consulted sources familiar with the matter on Tuesday (30).

According to the information released, new measures will be imposed against Caracas if dictator Nicolás Maduro does not respect the requests from Washington and other countries and organizations in the international community for greater transparency in the vote count.

The penalties include individual sanctions and bans on Venezuelan officials from traveling to the United States, including those related to the elections. These measures could be even more severe, according to the sources consulted, who did not provide further details in the statement.

For Ricardo Caichiolo, professor of International Relations at Ibmec, international pressure puts Maduro in a “delicate position.” However, as recent history shows – with reference to the 2018 elections – the dictator has been resilient in maintaining power, even in the face of strong criticism and sanctions.

“It is highly likely that new sanctions will be imposed by the US and possibly other allied countries. Previous sanctions have already shown limited effectiveness in changing the regime’s behavior, due to continued support from countries such as Russia, China and Iran,” the professor pointed out.

“These partnerships should be strengthened as Maduro seeks to diversify his economic and political alliances to mitigate the impact of Western sanctions. However, new sanctions could increase pressure on the already fragile Venezuelan economy, further complicating the situation for the Venezuelan people,” he added.

According to the professor, the support of dictatorships, such as Russia and China, offers Maduro vital support to remain in power, despite also contributing to Venezuela’s isolation in the world.

“Maduro’s alliance with external authoritarian powers offers him vital support, but at the cost of growing international isolation and a deepening internal crisis. Substantial change would require a significant movement within the regime itself or a large-scale popular mobilization, which, so far, does not appear imminent.”

Amid the possibility of new sanctions being applied against Venezuela, Denilde Holzhacker, a professor at the Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM), points out some consequences that these measures could bring.

“The US has been very cautious about sanctions for a number of reasons: one is that the impacts of these actions could affect companies and agreements that were made throughout 2023 and this year; another point is that new sanctions could have a very strong internal impact on the economy, in a country where poverty levels are already high, causing a new wave of mass migration, which would affect both nearby countries and the US.”

Another reason that generates a stalemate in the application of new punishments against Caracas by the US, according to Holzhacker, is related to Venezuelan oil.

“We see an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, so access to Venezuelan oil is an important point in the American energy strategy, hence this more cautious action in the face of Maduro’s own processes and actions.”

International pressure should not impose changes in Venezuela

The Organization of American States (OAS) called an extraordinary meeting for this Wednesday (31), in order to discuss the result of last Sunday’s presidential election, which was widely contested abroad due to the low transparency in the disclosure of the numbers by the CNE.

The Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, called on dictator Nicolás Maduro to acknowledge defeat in the election and pave the way “for the return of democracy.”

Denilde Holzhacker, a professor at the Higher School of Advertising and Marketing (ESPM), states that, despite international mobilization being an important factor in this context, external pressure has little effect on generating change in Venezuela.

“This mobilization of the international community is important, as expressed by the OAS, demonstrating multilateral coordination, but it has little force to change this situation. If this pressure reaches the UN, for example, we see the possibility of China and Russia, countries that support the Maduro regime, vetoing any type of resolution, as we have seen on other occasions.”

In the professor’s analysis, the only effect of the lack of external recognition of the elections in Venezuela is isolation within inter-American organizations.

Even under pressure, Maduro should not give up power, experts say

When asked about the chances of Maduro giving up power and passing the baton to the opposition in a remote scenario, experts were skeptical.

For Caichiolo, the possibility of Maduro accepting defeat seems limited, especially considering his control over the country’s key institutions, such as the National Electoral Council and the support of the armed forces.

“Unless there is a significant rupture within his support base or substantial domestic pressure, international pressure alone is unlikely to lead Maduro to accept electoral defeat,” he said.

According to Denilde, despite Brazil, Colombia and the United States expressing their support for dialogue between the regime and the opposition to release electoral records and a possible transition of leadership, this scenario is highly unlikely to happen.

“The situation shows that Maduro has already begun another phase in relation to the opposition, seeking to weaken it as Venezuelans mobilize in the streets and arrests and deaths are reported. This situation shows us how difficult it would be to reverse this reality,” said the professor.