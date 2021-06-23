United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the Security Council on Wednesday to renew the process of providing cross-border aid to Syria for another year, warning that the council’s failure to do so “would have devastating consequences.”

Guterres addressed the 15-member council ahead of a possible confrontation next month between the Western countries on the council by Russia and China on the other hand, over the renewal of the mandate for a long-term aid operation.

“Failure to extend the council’s mandate could have devastating consequences,” he said.

The Security Council initially authorized cross-border aid operations in Syria in 2014 through four ports.

Last year, he reduced these crossings to only one through Turkey, leading to an area controlled by the armed opposition in northwest Syria due to Russia and China’s opposition to renewing the mandate through the four crossings.

Russia, which has veto power in the council and is allied with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has questioned the importance of providing cross-border aid, arguing that aid could reach northern Syria via the capital, Damascus.

China’s ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, also raised the issue of unilateral sanctions on Syria, telling reporters before the meeting: “Some people say they are concerned about the humanitarian situation, but at the same time they continue to impose unilateral sanctions. So this is hypocrisy.”

The United Nations and aid organizations have warned that there are no alternatives to getting aid into Syria across the border.