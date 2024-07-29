The international community, increasingly convinced that Venezuela’s electoral process has not been transparent, has demanded on Monday that Chavismo show each of the voting records, which the opposition claims have not been delivered to them in their majority. The electoral authority, controlled by the ruling party, proclaimed President Nicolás Maduro the winner on Sunday with almost a million votes difference with respect to his rival, Edmundo González Urrutia: 51.2% to 44.2%. While the international community increased the pressure and the National Electoral Council (CNE) proclaimed Maduro president without yet having the official data, protests spread throughout Caracas.

The suspicion and, above all, the accusations that fraud had occurred on Sunday spread shortly after the CNE, the referee at the polls, announced the victory of Maduro, who is re-elected for a second time. In his first victory, a year after the death of Hugo Chavez, who appointed him as his successor when he was already in the terminal phase of cancer, the opposition also considered that a victory had been robbed from him. In the following elections, no consensus candidate was presented by the anti-Chavez party, who considered that the fact of running was a way of validating Chavismo, and the president won without major problems. This time, the opposition thought that with the pull of the political phenomenon that Maria Corina Machado has become, they would achieve a resounding victory and the government would have no choice but to admit defeat. This has not been the case, for now.

The United States and Chile, the first countries to express their doubts about the transparency of the count, were later joined by the European Union, Spain, Brazil and Colombia, among others. The countries demand that the CNE, under the control of the Government, make public the minutes and their different results in the electoral centres distributed throughout Venezuela. The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, has spoken along these lines, calling for total transparency in the count and congratulating the Venezuelan people for their determination to peacefully express their will through the ballot boxes. “We have taken note of the announcement made by the electoral authorities, as well as the concerns expressed by political actors and members of the international community. Guterres calls for total transparency and encourages the timely publication of the election results and a breakdown by polling station,” he said in a statement.

This would be a way to prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, who was the winner. The Venezuelan electoral system is digitalized and at the same time prints the minutes in physical form in case of a failure in the program. The consensus among experts is that it is reliable and verifiable. The problem, in this case, is that the minutes record the vote of the machines and without them there is no way to compare the result. Hours after the international announcements, a very important one arrived, that of the Carter Center, which has been deployed on an observation mission. Without the minutes, the non-profit organization of the former US president says it cannot complete its verification task. “We call on the CNE to immediately publish the results of the presidential elections at the electoral college level. The information contained in the results forms at the electoral college level, as transmitted to the CNE, is fundamental for our evaluation and important for all Venezuelans,” insisted the international center.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has distanced himself from the rest of the countries with which he is usually aligned. “We have 80% of the ballot boxes – the figure offered by the CNE. We have to wait for 100% and we will be guided by that. If the electoral authority of Venezuela confirms this trend, we will recognize the government elected by the people of Venezuela, because that is democracy,” added López Obrador. In case there was any doubt, at midday on Monday, the electoral authority, presided over by a personal friend of Maduro, Elvis Amoroso, confirmed Maduro for a third term. “I receive this constitutional, legal credential from the power in charge of handling electoral matters in Venezuela, the sovereign electoral power of Venezuela, who has issued a ruling that I receive with the humility of a worker, that is what the surnames and imperialism do not forgive me for,” said the president. A little while earlier he had said he had no guilty conscience and assured that on the night of the victory he had slept “like a baby.”

The UN has been another of the organisations entrusted with observation tasks. Its report, however, will be private, only for Guterres’ eyes. An internal source told this newspaper that “hours of real madness” are being experienced in Venezuela. Another, Colombian, stressed that all the actors are facing a situation of enormous complexity. International figures who have come to Caracas to accompany the process are handling themselves with the utmost discretion. The same is true of the other opponents. Enrique Márquez, former rector of the CNE, an anti-Chavez respected by the Chavistas themselves and not considered a scorpion, as the false opponents who naturally coexist in this system with so few guarantees are called, told EL PAÍS that it is “impossible” for him to support these results. However, he has not made a public statement. Neither has Antonio Ecarri, who has promised to make a statement today. The positioning of both is important, if both ignore the process they leave the credibility of the victory in a very precarious situation.

The Chavistas have justified the delay in the delivery of results with an alleged cyber attack. Attorney General Tarek William Saab, a member of the ruling PSUV party, explained in a press conference that the attack came from North Macedonia and that Machado, the opposition member Leopoldo López and Lester Toledo, a Venezuelan advisor who now advises Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on electoral campaigns, were responsible. Saab did not offer further evidence.

Venezuela has a lot at stake in these hours of uncertainty. These elections were supposed to be a kind of referendum to measure whether Venezuelans wanted to continue with the “revolutionary” project, as the government calls it. The White House, the opposition and Norway as mediator tried to make it as transparent as possible so that the winner could normalize the political life of the country and get Venezuela out of the international isolation in which it finds itself, which makes it difficult for it to access markets and weakens its economy, largely due to the sanctions imposed by the United States, more than 900 at the moment. A scenario was prepared in which Chavismo would be defeated and allow, normally, an alternation. It was a way to gradually recover the institutions, now co-opted and at the service of the party in government. María Corina and Edmundo have not yet spoken on Monday. Under the surface, talks are being held at the highest level to unblock the situation. In neighborhoods of Caracas, banging pots and pans on balconies as a form of protest has begun. Venezuela is boiling at this time.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.