The pressure of the international community increased this Saturday on the coup leaders who have seized power in Niger, on the eve of the end of an ultimatum from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAO), which claims to be willing to military intervention to restore the constitutional order and the overthrown president, Mohamed Bazoum. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has warned the military junta that it should take “very seriously” the possibility of sending a regional force to the country. Regarding a possible French participation, Colonna affirmed: “we are not there”, but I do assure that Paris “fully” supports the efforts of the countries of the region to restore democracy in Niger. The French Embassy in Niamey was attacked after the coup and the military junta has broken military agreements between the two countries, while reaching out to Russia.

On Friday, the ECOWAS chiefs of staff “defined the contours of a “possible military intervention” against the Niger junta, according to an official from the regional organization. “All the elements of a possible intervention were worked out in this meeting, including the necessary resources, but also how and when we are going to deploy the force,” said the Commissioner for Political Affairs and Security, Abdelfatau Musah, after a meeting in Abuja. However, according to Musah, the diplomatic solution remains the preferred option. The organization already imposed harsh sanctions against Niger’s military junta last week.

On July 30, four days after the coup that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum ―elected at the polls in February 2021―, Cedeao gave the coup leaders seven days to restore him to office, a term that ends this Sunday. Several West African countries, including Senegal, the Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Benin have declared their readiness to send soldiers. “The decision to intervene is in the hands of the politicians,” stressed a source close to the Ivorian delegation.

On the other hand, Mali and Burkina Faso, also governed by military coup leaders and suspended from ECOWAS bodies, have warned that any intervention in Niger would be considered a “declaration of war” against them. Chad, a major African military power and neighboring country of Niger, has already indicated that it will not participate in any intervention. “Chad will never intervene militarily, we have always advocated dialogue. Chad is a facilitator,” said Chad’s Defense Minister Daoud Yaya Brahim, who is not a member of ECOWAS.

The Niamey coup leaders, led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, have warned of an “immediate response” to “any aggression.”

Several Western foreign ministries have also called for dialogue, including Germany, which has called for “mediation efforts” to continue. After France, Germany and the Netherlands, the United States, one of Niger’s main partners, has suspended aid programs because of the coup, although it maintains “vital” humanitarian aid. Aid to the country “depends on democratic governance and respect for the constitutional order,” said Antony Blinken, head of US diplomacy, on Friday.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Meanwhile, the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, said this Saturday that he shares with the Algerian Foreign Minister, Ahmed Ataf, the “concern and desire to avoid an escalation” in Niger and called for the “return immediate to the constitutional order”. Borrell referred on the social network formerly known as Twitter and now as X to an “important conversation about Niger” held by phone with Ataf. “We share the concern and the desire to avoid an escalation that would have serious consequences for an already fragile region,” Borrell said. The head of European diplomacy indicated that the EU supports ECOWAS and calls for an “immediate return to constitutional order.”

In Niamey there have been several demonstrations in favor of the military coup in recent days. Citizen brigades have also been created in the roundabouts of the capital to “monitor the external threat.” In a decree read on television Thursday night, the junta called on the people of Niger to “be alert against spies and foreign armed forces,” and invited citizens to pass on to the authorities “any information regarding to the entry or circulation of suspicious individuals”.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.